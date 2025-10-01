"She's gonna stand 10 toes down on that" - A'ja Wilson voices solidarity with Napheesa Collier despite missing her details of Cathy Engelbert blast

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson threw her support behind Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier after Collier’s fiery remarks directed at league leadership, led by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, during her Tuesday exit interview.Collier delivered a four-minute statement criticizing league leaders for failing to take accountability on issues ranging from player compensation to the overall state of the product.Though she admitted she hasn’t heard Collier’s statement in full, Wilson told ESPN’s Katie Barnes and Alexa Philippou that she stands firmly with her.&quot;Just knowing Phee &amp; what she believes in and what she stands for, I'm pretty sure she's gonna stand 10 toes down on that, &amp; we're gonna be behind her,&quot; Wilson reportedly said.Wilson and Collier were not only the top two finishers in this year’s MVP race but are also widely considered the league’s premier two-way players.Napheesa Collier, who co-founded the Unrivaled women’s basketball league held during the WNBA offseason, took aim at Engelbert’s office for “suppressing” voices by handing out fines rather than directly addressing problems.&quot;Our leadership's answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines,&quot; Collier said. &quot;We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world.“We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensable and that's fine. It's professional sports, but I will not stand quietly by and allow different standards to be applied at the league level.&quot;Collier also claimed Engelbert told her privately that Caitlin Clark and other young stars &quot;should be on their knees&quot; and thanking the league for the platform it has provided them.Cathy Engelbert responds to Napheesa Collier’s statementWNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in her response, said she was &quot;disheartened&quot; by Collier’s characterization.&quot;My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game,&quot; Engelbert’s statement read.&quot;I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.&quot;Napheesa Collier's Lynx were eliminated from the playoffs in a game where her coach Cheryl Reeve -- a vocal critic of officiating -- was serving a suspension handed down by the league.