"She’s headed for a $25 fine" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers mocking referee with savage glasses offer after late call

The Dallas Wings sidelined Paige Bueckers on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers, who has been the team’s best player this season, got a well-deserved rest ahead of a brutal schedule. Although in street clothes, the rookie was engaged on the sidelines.Early in the fourth quarter, she reacted to a seemingly late foul on Aces forward Megan Gustafson. Bueckers thought teammate Teaira McCowan was fouled earlier, prompting the point guard to ask the referee if she needed her glasses.Fans reacted to the scene on X (formerly Twitter):godcandle.algo @OrnimusMaximusLINKShe’s headed for a $25 fine if she keeps that up.One fan said:Snoop Von @SnoopVonPoopLINKThats nice of her to offer!Another fan added:Blue Chew Enjoyer @skolldaddyLINKNo place for this in the league.Respect the refs and #CarryTheHellOnOne more fan continued:KIENOBI @kienobifilmsLINKRef just got ejected from his own authority 😂Another fan reacted:mrmajika @mrmajika1LINKTrying to show she has a personality 🫥The play happened in the Wings’ first fourth-quarter possession. Following a miss by Aziaha James, Teaira McCown grabbed an offensive rebound before muffing the shot. Despite heavy contact, no foul was called. The 6-foot-7 center grabbed the rebound before a foul was eventually called on Megan Gustafson. McCowan made both free throws to cut the Aces’ lead to 73-60.Paige Bueckers mocked the referee for the seemingly late call. However, she did not get a technical foul for the reaction.The All-Star guard remained engaged on the sidelines, but without her, the Dallas Wings faltered as the game went on. They finished the first quarter tied with the Las Vegas Aces 27-27 before losing the next three 79-53. Without their court general, the Wings tallied 15 assists compared to 30 by their opponents.Paige Bueckers will play in the second night of a back-to-back scheduleThe Dallas Wings kept out their prized rookie against the Las Vegas Aces to make her available for Monday’s clash against the New York Liberty. Paige Bueckers, who have been dealing with right knee issues, will suit up when the Wings host the defending WNBA champs.The Wings will face the Liberty thrice in the next 12 days. After the Monday showdown, they will host the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever before a two-game mini-series against the Sabrina Ionescu-led team.Breanna Stewart is out with a leg injury, but New York is still loaded. Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones will lead the Liberty. The Wings want Paige Bueckers ready and healthy for the looming brutal schedule.