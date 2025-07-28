  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 28, 2025 01:31 GMT
"She’s headed for a $25 fine" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers mocking referee with savage glasses offer after late call. [photo: Getty]

The Dallas Wings sidelined Paige Bueckers on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers, who has been the team’s best player this season, got a well-deserved rest ahead of a brutal schedule. Although in street clothes, the rookie was engaged on the sidelines.

Early in the fourth quarter, she reacted to a seemingly late foul on Aces forward Megan Gustafson. Bueckers thought teammate Teaira McCowan was fouled earlier, prompting the point guard to ask the referee if she needed her glasses.

Fans reacted to the scene on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

The play happened in the Wings’ first fourth-quarter possession. Following a miss by Aziaha James, Teaira McCown grabbed an offensive rebound before muffing the shot. Despite heavy contact, no foul was called. The 6-foot-7 center grabbed the rebound before a foul was eventually called on Megan Gustafson. McCowan made both free throws to cut the Aces’ lead to 73-60.

Paige Bueckers mocked the referee for the seemingly late call. However, she did not get a technical foul for the reaction.

The All-Star guard remained engaged on the sidelines, but without her, the Dallas Wings faltered as the game went on. They finished the first quarter tied with the Las Vegas Aces 27-27 before losing the next three 79-53. Without their court general, the Wings tallied 15 assists compared to 30 by their opponents.

Paige Bueckers will play in the second night of a back-to-back schedule

The Dallas Wings kept out their prized rookie against the Las Vegas Aces to make her available for Monday’s clash against the New York Liberty. Paige Bueckers, who have been dealing with right knee issues, will suit up when the Wings host the defending WNBA champs.

The Wings will face the Liberty thrice in the next 12 days. After the Monday showdown, they will host the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever before a two-game mini-series against the Sabrina Ionescu-led team.

Breanna Stewart is out with a leg injury, but New York is still loaded. Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones will lead the Liberty. The Wings want Paige Bueckers ready and healthy for the looming brutal schedule.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

