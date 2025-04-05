"She's just dynamite": Lisa Leslie showers glowing praise on Sarah Strong amid UConn freshman’s blazing rise to stardom

Lisa Leslie hailed Sarah Strong following her rise to stardom during her freshman year with the Connecticut Huskies.

Ad

On the Just Women’s Sports podcast on Friday, Leslie showered Strong with some glowing praise (18:53):

“Listen, Sarah Strong, she’s got it! She’s just dynamite. I love the fact that she was able to man the paint against USC. It was incredible that they did not continue to attack her. She really moved those post players out to like short jumpers and things like that.

Ad

Trending

“I feel like Sarah Strong, no pun intended, will play really strong on the inside and be able to have the body and the strength to push Lauren Betts out.”

Ad

Strong and the Huskies beat Lauren Betts and the Bruins in their Final Four game on Friday, 85-51, thanks to a stellar performance from Strong. The 19-year-old recorded 22 points, two assists and eight rebounds to lead her team to victory.

Paige Bueckers, who has been all the rage during March Madness, was also key, recording 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Apart from Strong, Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, none of the other Huskies scored more than nine points.

Ad

Strong’s freshman season has been solid. She has made 38 appearances for the Huskies and averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. The 19-year-old has been solid on both ends of the floor and will likely make a ton of noise during the rest of her time in college.

“It's so incredible”: Azzi Fudd on UConn teammate Sarah Strong

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sarah Strong recorded 22 points, 17 rebounds and four assists to lead UConn over the USC Trojans in their Elite Eight game.

Azzi Fudd couldn’t help but appreciate how well Strong did despite playing in her first college tournament:

“This is her first time in these moments, her first time being here, and she handles it so well. She's so poised. So mature. I think it's so incredible. I think it's so inspiring. I definitely look up to her from that aspect."

Strong has received some high praise in her freshman year of college. At this rate, she could be one of the top prospects when she eventually declares for the WNBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More