"She's just so gorgeous": Fans swoon over Angel Reese's stunning pre-birthday bash avatar

Angel Reese will celebrate her 23rd birthday on May 6, but she is ready to party a few days before the special occasion. The Chicago Sky star spent a pre-birthday evening with some friends and shared a clip of the celebration on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

A photo of Reese in the event quickly gained the reaction of fans:

“She's just so gorgeous”

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

“Gorgeous!!”

Another fan added:

“Those lips”

@lalousiana continued:

“Happy! Early Birthday! Wishes! Angel!”

@kellz313841 commented:

“And Goddess is her name.”

Reese, wearing an all-red outfit, celebrated in front of a treasure trove of gifts. Most of the presents the WNBA All-Star received were mostly pink. A gold-colored “Angel” with pink butterflies around the name dominated the large cake.

Angel Reese shares on Instagram stories of her pre-birthday celebration on Friday. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

Last year, Angel Reese’s birthday celebration came at the Met Gala in New York. She surprised basketball fans after she appeared in a preseason game against the New York Liberty before joining the A-listers on the red carpet.

Expand Tweet

Reese followed the same script this year. The star forward returned to LSU for an exhibition game and promptly showed why she is in the pros now. She led the Chicago Sky to an 89-62 beatdown of the Brazilian women’s national basketball team on Friday.

The former Bayou Barbie returned to Chicago for her pre-birthday celebration. Once clips of the celebration came out, fans promptly reacted to how she looked.

The Chicago Sky will host the Minnesota Lynx during Angel Reese’s birthday

May 6 will be a special day for the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese. The Sky will have their only home preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky handily blew out the overmatched Brazilians, but the Lynx will likely offer a much sterner test. After losing to the Liberty in the 2024 WNBA Finals, the Lynx are looking to get the job done this year.

The Minnesota Lynx starting lineup is easily one of the best in the league. Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams will lead the team. If coach Cheryl Reeve will give them ample time to play, the Lynx will be tough to beat.

Angel Reese will be celebrating her 23rd birthday when the Lynx are in town. She will set aside the celebration first to square off with one of the bonafide title contenders this season.

