"She's like Diana Taurasi": Anonymous GM boldly claims he's ready to mortgage entire team for Caitlin Clark

On Monday night, Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Ahead of the festivities, one GM gave a bold remark when talking about what they'd give up to acquire the Iowa star.

In a recent stroy for The Atheltic, one general manager was asked what they'd trade the Indiana Fever for the No. 1 pick. Due to the expected draw of Clark, the executive stated they'd trade the entire roster for her.

"I would trade my whole team for her," said one general manager, granted anonymity by The Athletic to speak freely about Clark. "Partly because our owner would do it to sell tickets.

"But on top of that, that's such a great piece to build around. She's (like Diana) Taurasi coming out, and look what Taurasi's done."

Diana Taurasi was the No. 1 pick in 2004 and has gone on to be one of the greatest WNBA players ever. Over the past two decades, she has been named to 10 All-Star teams, won three championships and earned MVP honors in 2009.

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest WNBA draft prospects ever following her historic college career. She is coming off a senior season at Iowa where she averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Diana Taurasi shares thoughts on Caitlin Clark entering the WNBA

Since her time at Iowa came to an end, many have begun talking about how Caitlin Clark was going to fare in the WNBA. After bringing massive attention to women's college basketball, many feel she'll do the same at the pro level.

While most of the discourse around Clark has been mainly positive, some have shared different thoughts. Among those to think the transition won't be seamless is Diana Taurasi.

During an appearance on Sportscenter, Taurasi was asked about Clark joining the WNBA ranks. She feels playing against older players is going to result in a reality check for the Iowa star.

"Look, SVP. Reality is coming," Taurasi said. "We all went through it. That happens on the NBA side, and you're going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you're going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."

Taurasi brings up valid points of the different in competition level between college and the pros. Only time will tell if Caitlin Clark is able to hold her own from day one. Following the draft on April 15th, the WNBA season will begin in roughly a month.

