"She’s a loser": Fans react as Angel Reese faces major snub from $95,000 teammate's post amid looming trade rumors

Even though the Chicago Sky did not make the playoffs, Angel Reese has still been at the center of attention recently. She became the target of heavy trolling online after her teammate Rachel Banham shared a 20-photo carousel on Instagram summarizing her 10th professional season, with none of them including Reese.Rachel Banham, who earned $95,000 during the 2025 season, carefully selected images that left Reese out entirely. Fans were quick to pick up on the snub and flooded social media with reactions.“Purposely leaving AR5 out of every possible pic 🤣🤣🤣🤣she’s a loser,” one fan wrote.Zay✨ @ZAYYYTHEGOATLINKPurposely leaving AR5 out of every possible pic 🤣🤣🤣🤣she’s a loser“BTW she's always been unanimously seen as one of the nice ladies in the league. Literally everyone loves Banham. That says something, I think,” another fan said.“There’s a photo of the whole team (11 of them) hanging out. Angel might have been to Hollywood for the group,” one fan said.“Oh she HATES Angel wtf 😭😭😭” another user said.“Working that hard to exclude one person from all your pics is wild… and immature,” another fan said.“A damn shame this team was worse than last year’s time,” another user wrote.The speculation about Reese possibly wanting out of Chicago started with her comments late in the regular season. She was extremely candid when expressing her frustration with the Sky’s disappointing performance in 2025 and made it clear she wanted the front office to improve the roster. She even hinted that she might explore other options if things did not change.The organization did not take these comments lightly and fined Angel Reese, suspending her for half a game. However, she ended up sitting out the final four games of the season, which only fueled rumors that she might be ready to move on from the team altogether.Angel Reese claps back at haters after signature shoes sells outHours after launching her signature shoe line with Reebok, the “Angel Reese 1” completely sold out. Reese shared the news with her followers during an Instagram Live session, using the moment to call out those who doubted her ability to sell shoes.&quot;I keep the moth*******ing receipts,&quot; Reeese said on her livestream. &quot;Everything's sold out, nice. ... All of them within five hours. I am so grateful, so blessed, honored, truthful, graceful and glad. This is the first time that I am happy about an accomplishment because we worked our a** off for this.&quot;Angel Reese had a memorable 2025 camapign despite her team struggling and finishing 12th in the standings. She led the league in rebounds with 12.6 per game and posted career highs in points (14.7), assists (3.7) and combined steals and blocks (2.2).