  "She's never coming back home": Insider drops bombshell on Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA future after Liberty star's dad spills the beans

"She's never coming back home": Insider drops bombshell on Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA future after Liberty star's dad spills the beans

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:22 GMT
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
"She's never coming back home": Insider drops bombshell on Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA future after Liberty star's dad spills the beans. (Image Source: Getty)

Sabrina Ionescu is widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in women’s basketball, known for her elite skills and sharpshooting from beyond the arc. As an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 WNBA season, the New York Liberty are expected to offer a new deal to retain their star guard.

According to NBA insider Marc Spears, Ionescu’s father recently confirmed that the two-time 3-point contest champion has no plans to leave New York. In their conversation, he made it clear that Ionescu intends to finish her career with the Liberty and has no desire to return home.

"I talked to her dad during the WNBA all star weekend," Spears said on NBA Today. "He said she's never coming back home. She's gonna play in New York her whole career"
Sabrina Ionescu experienced a much-anticipated homecoming earlier this season when the New York Liberty faced the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. The Liberty star, a native of Walnut Creek in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, returned to play near her hometown.

However, the night didn’t go as she might have envisioned. Ionescu struggled on the court, shooting just 1 of 11 from the field and finishing with only 11 points in a disappointing performance.

Sabrina Ionescu confirmed her desire to be a Liberty for life

Sabrina Ionescu was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The star point guard has expressed her desire to be a one-franchise player and stated earlier this season that she hopes to finish her career in New York.

"(New York is) where I want to be for the rest of my career," Ionescu told the New York Post.

Over her five seasons with the Liberty, Ionescu has earned four All-Star selections and played a key role in leading the team to a WNBA championship last year. The star point guard has appeared in 166 games for the Liberty, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
