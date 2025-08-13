"She’s really good": Li Yueru salutes Fever’s $233,468 All-Star after outplaying her in nail-biter with career-best performance

Dallas Wings center Li Yueru praised Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston after their matchup on Tuesday. Yueru had a standout performance, outplaying Boston and achieving a career-high in points as the Wings narrowly beat the Fever in a thriller.

During the post-game press conference, Yueru saluted Boston and her prowess on the court.

"Yeah, she's really good, and you know, I just prepare for every time to guard her, and sometimes I do not do really well. I just try to focus on next time, to defend better," Li Yueru said. (1:40 onwards)

The Dallas Wings secured their first victory of August in an exciting game against the Fever, winning 81-80 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Their triumph was attributed to an impressive performance in the first three quarters, where they led by 12 points. Despite a late surge of 19-3 from the Fever, Dallas maintained its lead and clinch its ninth win of the season.

Maddy Siegrist was the Wings' best performer with 22 points, while Li Yeru chipped in with 20 points off the bench. This was the center's best tally in her career, as she helped her team win a nailbiter in Indiana.

Although likely to miss the playoffs due to their abysmal start to the season, the Wings have been rebuilding slowly. Trading away DiJonai Carrington for Diamond Miller and a future second-round pick, the Wings seem to be eyeing a rebuild in the offseason.

Keeping Paige Bueckers as their centerpiece, the Wings boast a strong group of young talents to support her, including Li Yeru, who has been a consistent scoring threat off the bench this season.

Li Yueru opens up on her connection with Myisha Hines-Allen after her career-high night

Li Yueru has been a great asset for the Wings after being traded to the organization by the Seattle Storm in June.

The center has played 21 games for Dallas, averaging 7.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. However, her best performance came against the Fever last night, scoring 20 points off the bench.

After the game, she opened up on her connection with Myisha Hines-Alle as the duo showed great chemistry together.

"Yeah, Myisha told me every time to try to post up, stay inside, and she will pass to me. I'm really feeling great in this moment, and I really appreciate her. She tries to teach me and gives me energy, and yeah, she brings a lot of energy for me. I really appreciate it," Li Yueru said. (2:09 onwards)

The Dallas Wings play the LA Sparks on Friday in their upcoming game.

