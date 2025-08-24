"She's so similar" - Napheesa Collier opens up about adjusting to Cheryl Reeve's demanding persona after time under Geno Auriemma

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier drew comparisons between playing for Geno Auriemma and Cheryl Reeve on Friday. The forward reflected on adjusting to Reeve’s demanding coaching style in the WNBA following her successful stint under Auriemma at UConn.

Ad

Collier compared the two during an appearance on Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast. The All-Star explained she didn't need to adjust to Reeve's demands after playing under Auriemma.

"Honestly, not. She's so similar to Coach (Auriemma). It was almost like a comfort, like, okay, I know what this lady wants. Like, I know how to deal with her," she expressed (43:58 onwards). "It's almost like a safe space. I know exactly what these kind of coaches want. I know what they expect from you. Like I know how to function here."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Minnesota forward has played her whole basketball career under Auriemma and Reeve, finding success with both. She captured the NCAA title with UConn in 2016 and earned 2× AAC Player of the Year honors. With Reeve, she lifted the Commissioner’s Cup in 2024 and has been selected to five All-Star games.

While a WNBA championship still eludes her, the Lynx enter this season as strong favorites. Collier is also front and center in the MVP race, delivering the best numbers of her career, averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ad

Despite cementing her status as one of the league’s top stars, Napheesa Collier is currently out with an ankle injury and has missed her team's last seven games.

Napheesa Collier opens up on her time in UConn and how Geno Auriemma helped elevate her game

Napheesa Collier reflected on her UConn journey during her appearance on Sue Bird's podcast alongside her fellow Huskies alum. The two shared memories of their time in Connecticut and spoke about how they thrived under Geno Auriemma’s guidance.

Ad

Reminiscing about her rookie year, Collier explained how the legendary coach helped elevate her game.

"I learned a lot my freshman year. It was definitely one of my toughest years, in fact, the toughest year I’ve ever had playing basketball," she said (23:10 onwards). "I grew so much because coach (Auriemma) makes you become a better player IQ-wise. Before, a backdoor cut would simply be a set play, but now it has to be a read."

As a freshman at UConn, Napheesa Collier won the NCAA title while playing behind senior Breanna Stewart. The Huskies, loaded with future WNBA players, went undefeated that season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More