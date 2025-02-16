"She's smacking that to the fifth row": $338,056 star puts Cameron Brink and A’ja Wilson at top of the WNBA’s unique list

There is a buzz and excitement surrounding the 2025 WNBA season that has not been seen in the past. The league has several established stars and there is an electrifying young crop of players that are adding an exciting new element. Following her rookie season, LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson answered a range of questions about the WNBA and some of the most talented players she has faced.

Speaking with Yahoo! Sports on Sunday, Jackson was asked who was the toughest player to score against. While there are some dominant one-on-one defenders in the league, Jackson pointed out A'ja Wilson and Cameron Brink as the two players who caught her attention.

"A'ja Wilson, that Defensive Player of the Year right there," Jackson said. "Like she is it. Cameron Brink too. Oh my gosh, even in practice when I am playing against her. You've got to make another move. She's smacking that to the fifth row."

Last season, Jackson was one of the bright spots for the Sparks. Per Spotrac, Jackson signed a four-year $338,056 deal and that figure is looking like a bargain for the organization. In 2025, she is set to earn $78,066.

Jackson has plenty of experience going head-to-head with Brink in practice and competitive games. The two also battled during their college days and were both selected by the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA draft. Brink was the No. 2 pick and Jackson was selected fourth overall.

Brink is a complete player but is known for her sound defense. The 6-foot-4 forward was named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award after an outstanding senior season with Stanford.

The decision to go with Wilson seems like a no-brainer. The Las Vegas Aces center continues to put up big numbers on the defensive end year after year. Wilson was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and has been selected to the All-WNBA first team on three occasions.

Aside from leading the league in points last season (26.9), Wilson also ranked first in blocks (2.6) and second in rebounds (11.9) per game.

A Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson-led Sparks team will aim for deep WNBA playoff run in 2025

Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Photo Credit: Imagn

The LA Sparks will aim to move on from a disappointing 2024 season that saw the team win just eight games and finish last in the rankings. The Sparks drafted Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson with two of the top four picks in the 2024 NBA draft and are expected to build a competitive roster around their two young stars.

Injuries hampered Brink's progress last season, as she featured in only 15 games. When healthy, Brink was efficient, recording 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game.

Jackson also showed glimpses of excellence in her rookie season. She averaged 13.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg and 0.7 spg.

The future looks bright for the LA Sparks. Along with Brink and Jackson, they also hold the No. 9 pick in this year's draft.

