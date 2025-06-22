"She's spilling all the tea": Former Chicago Sky guard Isabelle Harrison agrees with ex-teammate’s shocking locker room truth

Former Chicago Sky guard Isabelle Harrison agreed with Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams' weird locker room experience in Chicago. The Lynx star sat with her teammate, Natisha Hiedeman, during a live stream on Twitch and opened up about her struggles in Chicago.

When Hiedeman asked Williams if she liked Chicago, the 2021 All-Star denied without any hesitation. From providing players with locker rooms to daytime hotel stays, the Lynx star spoke out about the poor amenities available for WNBA players.

The former Chicago Sky star said that when she was in Chicago, the players had public locker rooms with random people from the city. She also added that since they had their locker rooms at the back, they had to walk by strangers "bu** naked" to reach their lockers.

Trending

Williams also added that they were given options between day and night to stay in hotel rooms, and after a day of practice, she had to book her own rooms.

Isabelle Harrison, who played for the Sky last season, agreed with Williams and even commented on the post.

"she's spilling all the tea Imao," Harrison wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chicago Sky fans slam Tyler Marsh amidst team slump

The Chicago Sky might end the season worse than last year, and it has fans concerned. Amidst their slump this season, it has been the team's coach, Tyler Marsh, who has been the target of the fans on social media, with many demanding his resignation.

The Sky has a fairly good roster; however, compared to last season, players have seen their roles changed, especially Angel Reese, who has been struggling to play away from the basket. There have also been questions about the decline in Reese's field goal attempts.

One of the fans slammed Marsh for deflecting a question regarding Reese's field goals.

"Tyler Marsh is a piece of 💩. They asked him point blank why Angel has had no field goal opportunities, and he starts talking about the team needing to be more aggressive defensively. F'k this guy. #skytown."

🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 @KongoZande LINK Tyler Marsh is a piece of 💩. They asked him point blank why Angel has had no field goal opportunities, and he starts talking about the team needing to be more aggressive defensively. F'k this guy. #skytown

A fan threatened to put out "nasty" tweets about the Marsh.

"I’m holding back so many nasty tweets about Tyler Marsh. You guys have no idea."

Ang$l @My_Fckn_SZN LINK I’m holding back so many nasty tweets about Tyler Marsh You guys have no idea

A fan even went to the length of saying that both the Chicago Sky head coach and general manager, Jeff Pagliocca, were betting on their team.

"Tyler Marsh and Jeff making generational bank from betting and actively working against the Sky," the fan wrote.

Neer @Neer_97 LINK Tyler Marsh and Jeff making generational bank from betting and actively working against the Sky

A fan wrote that Marsh was lying to everyone by blaming the failure on the roster.

"Tyler Marsh has a small but mighty group of loyal, gaslighters trying to convince people that he has zero control as the head coach."

Kya Be Chatting @kyabechatting LINK Tyler Marsh has a small but mighty group of loyal, gaslighters trying to convince people that he has zero control as the head coach.

Meanwhile, a fan started the petition to fire the Sky's head coach and asked fans to sign it.

Expand Tweet

In 12 games, the Chicago Sky have a poor 3-9 record. They are the 11th seed in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More