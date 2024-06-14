"She's been a star" - Andrew Nembhard believes Caitlin Clark is well on her way to becoming best player in the WNBA 

Caitlin Clark continues to navigate her way in the big leagues after dominating for four seasons at the collegiate level. Being another player representing Indiana, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard had high praise for the Fever rookie who is slowly making her mark with all the pressure and expectations placed on her.

Nembhard made his comments in an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," which was also shared on X.

"It's been good to get more eyes on the game," Nembhard said. "I've been actually tuning in the last couple of years and the talent in the WNBA ... is just elevated. Super talented league I think she's doing great things bringing eyeballs to it and I think she can hoop on top of it. ... She can do a little bit of everything. She's been a star all the way growing up..."

Nembhard acknowledged what Clark has done to draw more attention to the WNBA with her arrival. The sky's the limit at this point for the rookie.

So far this season, Caitlin Clark has posted 15.6 points (36.7% shooting) and 6.0 assists per game. She has experienced some struggles at the offensive end in the pros, but there's no denying that she's shown flashes of excellence in her rookie campaign.

Caitlin Clark is unbothered by narratives around her while not feeling any difficulty in forming relationships around the league

During an interview with The Athletic's James Boyd, Clark highlighted her focus on playing basketball and contributing to the success of her team. Amid all the narratives surrounding her, the rookie remains unbothered and is not worried when it comes to forming relationships within the league.

"I think everybody in the league understands we're excited about all this attention we're getting," Clark said. "I think the league has been great for a really long time, but my focus is on my teammates. They've been amazing. I don't think it's impacted me making relationships on my team. I'm not, obviously, talking to people on other teams on a daily basis."

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark

Considering that they are a young club, winning at a high level has proven all the more challenging for them. Despite having the worst record (4-10) in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have shown promising camaraderie on the court.

