"She's still wrong": Fans revisit Becky Hammon’s controversial take on Jalen Brunson being ‘too small’ for title run

WNBA coach Becky Hammon is the subject of an ongoing debate among fans over her previous remarks about NBA star Jalen Brunson. During an interview on the "NBA Today" show in December 2023, Hammon said she doesn't believe Brunson can be a 1A player on a championship team.

According to her, the New York Knicks captain is 'too small' to be one.

For context, Option 1A and 1B players mean that on a team, there is a known option 1. But the second player is also good enough and could turn into option 1 in certain games.

After the Knicks fell to another defeat in a crucial game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesdayy, fans quickly revisited Becky Hammon's controversial take on Jalen Brunson. While some fans supported her viewpoint on the NBA star, others dismissed her statement as incorrect.

"Becky hammon said this about Jalen Brunson and folks wanted her banned from basketball talk lmao," one fan wrote.

"She’s still wrong," wrote another fan.

"Brunson isn’t even the problem," another fan chimed in.

Hana 🏀 @HanaHoops Brunson isn’t even the problem

"Steph and Isaiah was small also," one fan commented.

Jason @jason23lake Steph and Isaiah was small also

Reactions varied widely.

"I don’t think she’s wrong. His size, for sure, plays a factor, especially defensively. Knicks need a true 1A like Giannis or Ant. I think Brunson is a 1B, and if they do get a 1A, you could make the argument KAT would be 1B and Brunson would be 1C 😅," another fan wrote.

smooth @metasmooth I don’t think she’s wrong. His size for sure plays a factor especially defensively. Knicks need a true 1A like Giannis or Ant. I think Brunson is a 1B and if they do get a 1A you could make the argument KAT would be 1B and Brunson would be 1C 😅

"not true at all. his team is in the conference finals. enough said," another fan added.

sal tarantino @TarantinoSal1 not true at all. his team is in the conference finals. enough said.

Despite their 130-121 loss to the Pacers, Brunson posted 31 points and five rebounds in the game. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see whether Hammon changes her view about him in the future.

Becky Hammons' Aces have mixed start to the WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces entered their fourth consecutive WNBA season under Becky Hammon. But the team has only won two games so far, while losing against the Liberty (92-78) and the Seattle Storm (102-82).

Although the Aces didn't start their 2025 campaign on their best foot, they are still a force to contend with. Their back-to-back wins over the Sun and Mystics highlight their quality despite their current 2-2 record. Hammon will hope to clinch more positive results as the season progresses.

