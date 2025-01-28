  • home icon
  "Deservingly so, she's the best in America" - WNBA fans amped over A'ja Wilson's 3rd USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year honor

"Deservingly so, she’s the best in America" - WNBA fans amped over A'ja Wilson's 3rd USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year honor

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jan 29, 2025 07:41 GMT
A'ja Wilson - USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year [Picture Credit: Getty]
A'ja Wilson - USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year [Picture Credit: Getty]

A'ja Wilson was named the USA Basketball 5X5 Female Athlete of the Year for the third time. She won the award for the first time in 2015 and then in 2022.

Fans expressed their excitement on social media after Wilson received the honor.

"Deservingly so, she’s the best in America!!," a fan wrote.
"Well deserved," another fan wrote.
"Everybody wants a Clark jersey I want a Wilson jersey... WE not the same..." an Instagram user wrote.
"YEAAAAAHH, THAT'S MY MV3!! 🔥🔥," a fan said.
"Absloutely deserved 🔥🔥🔥," one fan commented.
"She's what they think (Caitlin) Clark is," one WNBA fan said.
"Congratulations to the MVP," a hoops fan wrote. "She works so hard. Idc what nobody say she is the best female athlete of all time. And she’s one of the best male or female of all time."
A'ja Wilson speaks about Kate Martin's departure from the Aces

A'ja Wilson (L) #22 and Kate Martin #20 of the Las Vegas Aces are interviewed during the team's first day of training camp at Las Vegas Aces Headquarters - Source: Getty
A'ja Wilson (L) #22 and Kate Martin #20 of the Las Vegas Aces are interviewed during the team's first day of training camp at Las Vegas Aces Headquarters - Source: Getty

Kate Martin was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024. Despite her limited playing time, Martin became a fan favorite and a much-loved figure in the Aces locker room. When the expansion draft took place, the Aces did not protect Martin and she was picked up by the Golden State Valkyries.

When a fan wrote on Threads that the Aces would regret letting Martin go after her exploits in Unrivaled, A'ja Wilson responded to the post.

"Did I scream and fall to my knees in the kitchen when I heard her name get called …lol yeah ..was I sad….absolutely," Wilson wrote on Threads. "But no regrets at all because Kate is covered! 🤍 we love our girl! She deserves this shine and moment!"
In four games in Unrivaled, Martin is averaging 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 minutes.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
