"She's trying to make me take the headband off": Sabrina Ionescu playfully calls out 'culprit' teammate over major transformation

Sabrina Ionescu’s ponytail is just as iconic as her accurate long-range shooting. Her hairstyle isn’t particularly flashy but has been a huge part of her identity since her college days. However, she has recently brought about major changes in the way she maintains her hairdo and revealed the ‘culprit’ behind this transformation.

During a recent interview appearance on Bustle’s ‘The Pregame’, Ionescu disclosed that she has begun using hair products to maintain her ponytail. But this shift wasn’t a voluntary one. The New York Liberty star was bullied into this transformation.

“I’ve put a lot of work into my ponytail. I’m always trying to figure out new products that will help it stay. I don’t use gel because my hair is really fine, and it makes it greasy, so I stick with Dove hairspray. I never used to do anything to it, but then one of my teammates said I looked like a child with pieces falling out, so I had to evolve,” Sabrina Ionescu admitted.

Fans speculated about which teammate was behind the comment before Ionescu spilled the beans. Replying to a post on X, she confirmed that Breanna Stewart was the one responsible for nagging her into the new hair routine. She further reveals that the forward is not done giving advice just yet.

“@breannastewart is the culprit. She’s trying to make me take the headband off too,” Sabrina Ionescu responded.

New York fans will be pleased to see this playful banter, highlighting their chemistry off the court.

Stewart is also a big bully on the basketball court. This past 2024 campaign, the 6-foot-4 player averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 ‘stocks’ per game, leading the Liberty to their franchise’s first-ever WNBA championship win.

Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are looking forward to the Liberty’s new training facility

Shortly after the New York Liberty lifted the 2024 WNBA championship, the franchise has decided to take a major step towards sustaining success by announcing its investment in a state-of-the-art training complex in Brooklyn.

According to the organization’s social media activities, both their star players – Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart – are content with the organization’s commitment to player development.

"The Liberty made this facility a true player-led endeavor, incorporating our insights to help us be at our best while strengthening our bond as a team and with the New York community," Stewart said.

"I am grateful to be part of an organization who recognizes the power of investment in their players, and ensures we have everything we need to be at the top of our game at all times. This facility is a massive step forward for the New York Liberty,” Sabrina Ionescu said.

The $80 million facility is set to be equipped with advanced basketball courts, a multi-level fitness area, a sauna, steam rooms and a hyperbaric chamber.

The team owners have also kept their players’ mental wellness in mind, as the facility is set to feature family rooms, a private locker suite and other amenities.

