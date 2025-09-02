  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • "She's so unserious lmfao": WNBA fans in stitches as StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman confuses Labor Day with Memorial Day

"She's so unserious lmfao": WNBA fans in stitches as StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman confuses Labor Day with Memorial Day

By Sameer Khan
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:04 GMT
WNBA fans in stitches as StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman confuses Labor Day with Memorial Day
WNBA fans in stitches as StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman confuses Labor Day with Memorial Day (Credits: Getty)

StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman had a stellar game on Labor Day as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings, 96-71, extending their lead at the top. Hiedeman was scorching hot from the field, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists, shooting 7-for-13, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Ad

Napheesa Collier also had a strong game, recording a game-high 25 points with three rebounds and three blocks. The other half of the StudBudz, Courtney Williams, was also solid, adding 15 points and nine assists.

After the game, reporters asked Hiedeman about a bank shot she hit early, suggesting it set the tone for her solid performance. Her reply left fans confused and laughing as the Lynx star ended up mistaking Labor Day for Memorial Day:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It’s Memorial Day, so I didn’t even know the bank was open, but I’ll take it,” Hiedeman said.
Ad

A clip of Hiedeman’s mistake was shared on social media by the X account tampaburner_. The clip drew many reactions from fans, who were quick to call her out for the slip-up:

Ad
Ad
Ad

One fan took issue with the reporters, saying that they could have corrected Hiedeman instead of allegedly making her look bad:

Ad
Ad

StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman sets the record straight on her holiday mix-up

As someone who constantly interacts with fans on social media, Natisha Hiedeman didn't take long to correct herself. Shortly after her interview clip was shared on X, Hiedeman put out her own tweet, clearing up the confusion:

Ad

Hiedeman is having quite the season for Minnesota, averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists, while primarily coming off the bench. She has made 40 appearances for the team, shooting 47.4%, including 34% from 3-point range.

Natisha Hiedeman's numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, but she's still getting attention thanks to the work she's done as one half of the StudBudz. Her Twitch channel with Courtney Williams has gone viral on social media, leading to brand deals and sponsorships, opening doors to additional revenue for the Lynx stars.

The Minnesota Lynx have clinched the first spot in the standings and have four regular-season games left to play. The team will kick off its last road trip of the season on Thursday, facing the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications