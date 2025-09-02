"She's so unserious lmfao": WNBA fans in stitches as StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman confuses Labor Day with Memorial Day

StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman had a stellar game on Labor Day as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings, 96-71, extending their lead at the top. Hiedeman was scorching hot from the field, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists, shooting 7-for-13, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range.Napheesa Collier also had a strong game, recording a game-high 25 points with three rebounds and three blocks. The other half of the StudBudz, Courtney Williams, was also solid, adding 15 points and nine assists.After the game, reporters asked Hiedeman about a bank shot she hit early, suggesting it set the tone for her solid performance. Her reply left fans confused and laughing as the Lynx star ended up mistaking Labor Day for Memorial Day:“It’s Memorial Day, so I didn’t even know the bank was open, but I’ll take it,” Hiedeman said.A clip of Hiedeman’s mistake was shared on social media by the X account tampaburner_. The clip drew many reactions from fans, who were quick to call her out for the slip-up:TayaGOTit @taya_gotLINK@tampaburner_ She’s so unserious lmfaooooNatasha @natasha_yaneLINK@tampaburner_ lol bro she’s funny.. don’t even know what holiday today is lolMary @murrywilsommLINK@tampaburner_ It’s Labor Day lmaooooo 😭😭😭One fan took issue with the reporters, saying that they could have corrected Hiedeman instead of allegedly making her look bad:Nikkie W. -” Gods Daughter “ @1GodsheartLINK@tampaburner_ They could have said it was Labor Day, told her, now they have her out here looking crazy🤦🏽‍♀️The Sports Princess👸🏾 @sportsprincesssLINK@tampaburner_ “I love it” now she know damn well😭😭StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman sets the record straight on her holiday mix-upAs someone who constantly interacts with fans on social media, Natisha Hiedeman didn't take long to correct herself. Shortly after her interview clip was shared on X, Hiedeman put out her own tweet, clearing up the confusion:Tspoon @NatishaHiedemanLINKI meant Labor Day..., my bHiedeman is having quite the season for Minnesota, averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 assists, while primarily coming off the bench. She has made 40 appearances for the team, shooting 47.4%, including 34% from 3-point range.Natisha Hiedeman's numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, but she's still getting attention thanks to the work she's done as one half of the StudBudz. Her Twitch channel with Courtney Williams has gone viral on social media, leading to brand deals and sponsorships, opening doors to additional revenue for the Lynx stars.The Minnesota Lynx have clinched the first spot in the standings and have four regular-season games left to play. The team will kick off its last road trip of the season on Thursday, facing the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena.