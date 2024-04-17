"She set that goal as a second-grader" - Caitlin Clark's high school coach shoutout to No.1 pick for nailing her WNBA dream

Caitlin Clark was selected as the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Most expected her to be picked first overall. However, one Caitlin Clark fan found the moment surreal. Clark’s old high school coach was in awe of Clark and her journey to the WNBA.

Clark’s old coach Kristin Meyer went on TV on Fox News to talk about her former star. Clark played under Meyer at Dowling Catholic High School. Meyer was full of joy watching Clark get her name called, knowing how long Clark dreamed of this moment.

"That's pretty incredible that she set that goal as a second-grader and she put in the work to achieve it," Meyer said. "I think a lot of people dream some really big dreams, but to actually put in the work, to make your dreams come true is incredible."

Meyer expected it like everyone else. Even if it was expected, it was still special for Meyer to watch.

"I think we all knew she was going to go number one, but to actually see it happen and hear her name called, is just an incredible feeling. I'm so proud of her and so happy for her," Meyer said.

Meyer saw Clark’s talent from the get-go. Clark played for Meyer for four years.

"Right away, when I first saw her play in the spring before freshman year and then coaching her that summer, it was clear her court vision, her passing ability, her ability to make shots. She just stood out right from the get-go," Meyer said.

Caitlin Clark saw her success continue in college. She also set the all-time NCAA scoring record set by Pete Maravich during her four years.

Clark averaged 28.4 points per game during her career. She set a career high leading the nation with 31.6 ppg in her senior season. She led Iowa to the national championship game for the second straight season. They eventually fell to undefeated South Carolina in the final.

Meyer said it was not just Clark’s on-court talent that set her apart. Her old coach said Clark has a fun personality and loves to have fun. She thinks her bubbly personality has helped Clark become the national star she is.

Her high school coach Clark's competitive drive also helped her become the best. Meyer said Clark’s competitive spirit carries on and off the court.

Caitlin Clark headlines 2024 WNBA Draft Class

The Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark first in the 2024 WNBA Draft. All eyes were on Caitlin Clark, but there were plenty of other stars in one of the most loaded WNBA draft classes of all time.

Stanford star Cameron Brink went second to the LA Sparks. Brink averaged 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in her senior season. The All-American is already one of the biggest stars in the game off the floor and will now be the face of the LA Sparks.

The Sparks also had the No. 4 pick and took Rickea Jackson from Tennessee. Jackson and Brink will form a solid-shooting young core to build around. South Carolina star and national champion Kamilla Cardoso went third to the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback