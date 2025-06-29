"She thinks she's Kobe Bryant?" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese reacts fiercely on courtside camera after And-1 play vs LA Sparks

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was in action for the Sky against the LA Sparks on Sunday. A moment occurred during the third quarter when the former LSU star attempted an And-1 play and was sent crashing to the floor.
Her fiery reaction to the courtside camera triggered a frenzy on social media.
One fan on X jokingly called her out for trying to be the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.
Other fans called her out for being dramatic:
Others were more blunt. They criticized her skill level:
The Sky returned to winning ways, defeating the Sparks 92-85. Reese had a solid game, recording another double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds, alongside seven assists, one steal and two blocks. She made good on 10-of-19 field goal attempts, while committing four turnovers.
Chicago (5-11) has been inconsistent this season and will hope that this victory is enough to help them win consecutive games for the first time since May 30. Their road trip continues as they head to Minneapolis on July 6 to face the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, followed by a stop in Washington on July 8.
Before this game, Reese averaged 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shoots 39.1%, including 30.8% from the 3-point line.
Angel Reese makes history in Sunday's win against LA Sparks
Angel Reese helped the Sky win away against the Sparks. When she made her 13th rebound, she made Chicago history. The Sky announced that she moved into 10th place in the team's all-time rebounds leaderboard.
"Angel Reese just entered the Chicago Sky’s all-time top 10 for rebounds, and she’s only in YEAR 2. anything off that board? yeah, it’s HERS," the post from the Chicago Sky read.
It was her fourth consecutive game this season with 15+ rebounds, a WNBA record. She also picked up her 36th career double-double in just 50 games.