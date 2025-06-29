"She thinks she's Kobe Bryant?" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese reacts fiercely on courtside camera after And-1 play vs LA Sparks

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was in action for the Sky against the LA Sparks on Sunday. A moment occurred during the third quarter when the former LSU star attempted an And-1 play and was sent crashing to the floor.

Ad

Her fiery reaction to the courtside camera triggered a frenzy on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan on X jokingly called her out for trying to be the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

The Sammooo! Show @TheSammoooShow5 LINK She think shes Kobe?

Ad

Other fans called her out for being dramatic:

Lydia Sarver @CoachSarver13 LINK Love a dramatic look into the camera.

Ad

🥷🏽 @mookiesconnect LINK What a clown

Ad

Others were more blunt. They criticized her skill level:

Beavis @Braveniner84 LINK She released that layup from below her hips. One of the most uncoordinated players in league history. 🤢

Ad

Jay 🏁 @Javien_rakwan LINK Her layup package so weird it’s like she just be throwing sh__ up at the rim fr

Ad

maxxedOut🥴 @mattie1220 LINK Trash a__ form... Always have been.... She need some polishing up fr. The way she layup is horrible, & awkward ASF. Flailing midair like a unicorn fish or some shit...🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️😆🤣😂

Ad

The Sky returned to winning ways, defeating the Sparks 92-85. Reese had a solid game, recording another double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds, alongside seven assists, one steal and two blocks. She made good on 10-of-19 field goal attempts, while committing four turnovers.

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. - Source: Getty

Chicago (5-11) has been inconsistent this season and will hope that this victory is enough to help them win consecutive games for the first time since May 30. Their road trip continues as they head to Minneapolis on July 6 to face the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, followed by a stop in Washington on July 8.

Ad

Before this game, Reese averaged 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shoots 39.1%, including 30.8% from the 3-point line.

Angel Reese makes history in Sunday's win against LA Sparks

Angel Reese helped the Sky win away against the Sparks. When she made her 13th rebound, she made Chicago history. The Sky announced that she moved into 10th place in the team's all-time rebounds leaderboard.

Ad

"Angel Reese just entered the Chicago Sky’s all-time top 10 for rebounds, and she’s only in YEAR 2. anything off that board? yeah, it’s HERS," the post from the Chicago Sky read.

Expand Tweet

It was her fourth consecutive game this season with 15+ rebounds, a WNBA record. She also picked up her 36th career double-double in just 50 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More