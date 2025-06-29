  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky
  • "She thinks she's Kobe Bryant?" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese reacts fiercely on courtside camera after And-1 play vs LA Sparks

"She thinks she's Kobe Bryant?" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese reacts fiercely on courtside camera after And-1 play vs LA Sparks

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jun 29, 2025 23:36 GMT
Chicago Sky v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react as Angel Reese shows fiery reaction to courtside camera after And-1 play vs LA Sparks - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was in action for the Sky against the LA Sparks on Sunday. A moment occurred during the third quarter when the former LSU star attempted an And-1 play and was sent crashing to the floor.

Ad

Her fiery reaction to the courtside camera triggered a frenzy on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan on X jokingly called her out for trying to be the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Ad

Other fans called her out for being dramatic:

Ad
Ad

Others were more blunt. They criticized her skill level:

Ad
Ad
Ad

The Sky returned to winning ways, defeating the Sparks 92-85. Reese had a solid game, recording another double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds, alongside seven assists, one steal and two blocks. She made good on 10-of-19 field goal attempts, while committing four turnovers.

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. - Source: Getty
Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. - Source: Getty

Chicago (5-11) has been inconsistent this season and will hope that this victory is enough to help them win consecutive games for the first time since May 30. Their road trip continues as they head to Minneapolis on July 6 to face the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, followed by a stop in Washington on July 8.

Ad

Before this game, Reese averaged 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shoots 39.1%, including 30.8% from the 3-point line.

Angel Reese makes history in Sunday's win against LA Sparks

Angel Reese helped the Sky win away against the Sparks. When she made her 13th rebound, she made Chicago history. The Sky announced that she moved into 10th place in the team's all-time rebounds leaderboard.

Ad
"Angel Reese just entered the Chicago Sky’s all-time top 10 for rebounds, and she’s only in YEAR 2. anything off that board? yeah, it’s HERS," the post from the Chicago Sky read.

It was her fourth consecutive game this season with 15+ rebounds, a WNBA record. She also picked up her 36th career double-double in just 50 games.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications