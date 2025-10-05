  • home icon
  • "She thinks she’s Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans troll DeWanna Bonner for bricking logo shot amid dismal outing for Mercury in crushing loss to Aces

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 05, 2025 22:45 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Four - Source: Getty
WNBA fans clown DeWanna Bonner in Game 2 of the Finals (Image Source: GETTY)

DeWanna Bonner and the Phoenix Mercury couldn't overcome the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday as they suffered a 91-78 loss in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. Bonner struggled to make a significant impact in the game and finished with only four points off the bench.

Kahleah Copper tried her best to lead the Mercury to tie the series with her 23 points. Copper also shot the ball 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough. Her co-star, Satou Sabally, finished with 22 points and flirted with a double-double with her nine rebounds. However, her poor shooting of 22.2% from three wasn't helpful to the team.

During the second quarter, Bonner caught the attention of the fans. As she went down the court, the veteran star tried to make a long-range shot, similar to what Caitlin Clark does in games. However, the results weren't similar to the Indiana Fever star's since she shot an airball.

Take a look at the video below to see Bonner's failed 3-point attempt.

Following this, fans clowned her for missing the shot badly in the WNBA Finals and accused her of copying Clark. Here are some of what the fans said about DeWanna Bonner.

"DeWanna Bonner thinks she’s Caitlin Clark 😂😂😂. Stick to lay ups and quitting teams please 🚨🚨" a fan said.
"She wanted to prove that she can do what Caitlin does," another fan commented.
"You mean trying shoot like CC? Lmao," one fan said.

Other fans had harsh feedback about her recent playoff outing.

"Hate to say but she been looking real trash like out there!!" someone commented.
"Hahaha she really did a look away airball," a comment read.
"She sucks and everyone afraid to tell her. That coach is bad. He needs to bench her," one fan said about Bonner.

How has DeWanna Bonner performed in the playoffs?

DeWanna Bonner's current playoff run is different compared to the previous years that she played in. Bonner has appeared in seven games ahead of their Game 2 contest. During that stretch, the veteran star has averaged 7.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

This is the fourth time in her career that she has come off the bench in the playoffs since 2016. In Bonner's current run, the most she's scored was 14 points, which was in the first round against the New York Liberty.

In Game 1 of their second-round series against the Minnesota Lynx, however, DeWanna Bonner finished with 0 points on 0-for-4 attempts from the field. Bonner isn't the same star and has struggled to be effective on the offensive side. But she still brings intensity on the defensive end, which makes her valuable for the Mercury.

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals will be on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

