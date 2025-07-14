"She took Angel Reese talent": WNBA fans stunned as Paige Bueckers' teammate Arike Ogunbowale misses three layups in 10 seconds

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings welcomed the return of Arike Ogunbowale to the roster on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. The four-time All-Star suited up for the first time since injuring her left thumb on June 28 against the Washington Mystics. Indiana’s defense and Ogunbowale’s rust combined to allow her a 0-for-10 night, her worst shooting clip this season.
Fans promptly reacted to Ogunbowale’s rough night, which included three missed close-range shots.
Ogunbowale shot 38.3% last season, including 34.6% from deep. This year, she is averaging 36.3% in 2025 with 30.4% efficiency from behind the arc. The drop in accuracy prompted fans to compare her to Angel Reese, who struggled to make shots within 3 to 10 feet last season (25.0%).
The injury was not on her shooting hand, but Arike Ogunbowale still had trouble making shots. Indiana’s Aari McDonald, an undersized but superb defender, Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark gave Ogunbowale a rough outing. On the few occasions the Wings’ franchise player had an open look, she still could not convert a basket.
Without DiJonai Carrington (ribs), Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Tyasha Harris (knee), the Wings badly needed help for Paige Bueckers. Ogunbowale returned, but it may take time before she regains her shooting touch after over two weeks on the sidelines.
Carrington and Seigrist could return soon, but Harris is out for the rest of the season. The Wings need Ogunbowale to return to her All-Star self to pick up the slack on offense.
Paige Bueckers gives Arike Ogunbowale praise despite rough-shooting night
After the game, Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes told the media that he hoped Arike Ogunbowale would make shots early to find her rhythm. He was not surprised with her struggles, though, due to the injury layoff.
Paige Bueckers promptly added to Koclanes’ comments, per WNBA insider Melissa Triebwasser:
Bueckers and fellow rookies JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James kept the Dallas Wings in the game before the Indiana Fever ran roughshod over them. They combined for 45 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, which proved insufficient.
With Arike Ogunbowale shooting blanks, the Fever’s sizzling offense and stifling defense blew out the Wings off the court. Despite that, Bueckers emphasized the positives in Ogunbowale’s return from injury.