"She so trash man I ain’t lying": Fans brutally troll Angel Reese for multiple layup blunders in preseason game

It didn’t take long for the naysayers to troll Angel Reese on social media for the same reason she has been mocked since her college days. During the Chicago Sky’s second preseason game, Reese went viral on social media for missing a wide-open layup.
Reese failed to convert a layup while being contested by a smaller Courtney Williams midway into the first quarter. Moments later, the forward missed again during a two-on-one fast break situation.
Although she was fouled and sent to the free-throw line, the missed opportunities gave reason for detractors to harshly criticize her.
“bruhh she so trash man I ain’t lying daw,” @AllenCease wrote.
“This can’t be a franchise player man,” @chauvism2 said.
“A layup... the first time was not even hardly contested crazy,” @lilibreath reacted.
“Should have been in the gym instead of podcasting and going to the Met Gala,” another user wrote.
“Angel reese still cant get a layuo and farming her own rebounds ??? No character development ? embarrassing,” @supsupkigol criticized.
“Aye man entire offseason and still can finish at the rim,” @buu__YT questioned her offseason development.
The recently turned 23-year-old ultimately finished the contest with near double-double performance of 9 points and 8 rebounds on 44.4% shooting, leading the Sky to edge past the Minnesota Lynx 74-69.
Angel Reese reacts to her hectic schedule
Angel Reese has had quite a hectic schedule this past week. Following Friday’s preseason game against the Brazil national team, Reese celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday and eventually flew to the Met Gala in New York on Monday.
She made it back to Chicago in the early hours of Tuesday and was present at the team’s pregame shootaround after catching merely four hours of sleep.
"I don't know how I'm doing this. I'm running on vibes. I feel I can coast with four hours of sleep... Looking forward to my off day,” Reese said, via Julia Poe.
Reese finally found some free time after Tuesday’s game, expressing her satisfaction on social media.
“now i can tweet…. I MADE IT THROUGH God DID cause whew chileeeee im TIREDDDD,” Reese wrote on X.
Angel Reese and the Sky have one final preseason game remaining, facing the Lynx again on May 10, before their regular season opener against the Indiana Fever on May 17.