Angel Reese made headlines on Wednesday after criticizing the Chicago Sky and her teammates amid a disappointing season. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock slammed Reese for being &quot;toxic&quot; and assumed that the LSU product wants to force her way to the Dallas Wings.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock reacted to the report by Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile regarding Reese's murky future following her remarks. The damage from the interview with the Chicago Tribune is reportedly hard to repair. Whitlock pointed to Reese's back injury that kept her out for three weeks, which he seemingly dismissed. He also thought that the second-year forward is looking for a way to team up with Paige Bueckers and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, who is one of the top prospects in next year's draft. &quot;This is what they say when you ghost the franchise with a &quot;back&quot; injury for 3 weeks,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. &quot;No one likes playing with Angel Reese. No one. Been true since college. She has a 2-year expiration date and people want her to evacuate. Toxic. I think she wants to play in Dallas w/ Paige and Azzi.&quot;Angel Reese lamented about the Chicago Sky's embarrassing season, with just 10 wins amid a 44-game campaign. They have four games left in the regular season before entering an interesting offseason due to various factors like the CBA negotiations, free agency and two expansion drafts. In addition to criticizing the Sky's ownership and facilities, Reese also threw her teammates under the bus for not playing hard enough. She believes that the only players the franchise should retain next season are her and Kamilla Cardoso. Sky coach Tyler Marsh reacts to Angel Reese's remarksSpeaking to reporters before Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh was asked about Angel Reese's comments about the team. One of the Sky forward's comments was about Marsh, who she thought needed to be harder on players. Marsh acknowledged that the team is aware of the comments, and they are going to address them privately. &quot;I haven't read the whole article,&quot; Marsh said, according to Chicago State of Mind on X. &quot;I've seen bits and pieces of it. So yeah, we are aware of it. We're addressing it in house as we're currently speaking, so that's where we'll leave it.&quot;The comments seemingly didn't affect the Sky, as they defeated the Connecticut Sun with ease, 88-64, to win their 10th game of the season. Reese finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.