"She wants to be on the Sky so bad": Chicago fans rally for Olivia Miles after her high praise watching Angel Reese's historic milestone

The Chicago Sky will have two picks in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft, hoping to add a promising piece around superstar Angel Reese. One name that has been floating around WNBA circles is Notre Dame guard and one of this year’s top prospects, Olivia Miles.

She was seen on the sidelines of the Unrivaled League, watching Angel Reese put up the league’s first-ever 20-20 game. In the game, Reese tallied 22 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Rose BC to a win over the Lunar Owls BC last Friday.

When the incoming WNBA draftee was asked about her opinion on the Sky forward, Miles expressed how much she admires Reese’s style of play.

“She is just a great player. She gives it all on the floor. She is a great teammate. She just hustles on every play, so I love watching her play,” Miles said.

Miles’ comments caught fans’ attention on social media, prompting them to remark about her possible desire to go to the Sky and team up with Reese.

“She wants to be on the sky so bad 😭,” one fan said.

“👀👀👀👀👀👀 looks like she wanna be a sky,” another fan wrote.

“OLIVIA MILES YOU ARE A CHICAGO SKY😭😭,” another fan said.

Other fans, meanwhile, pointed out how much Sky needs her as they are still filling out the roster around Reese and other young cornerstones, such as Kamila Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere.

“@chicagosky don’t tweak,” one fan said.

“Sky need her so bad,” said another fan.

“She can’t even hide it….she wants to be in Chicago so bad. 😂,” another fan said.

Miles has been an all-around player for Notre Dame in her senior year, averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, alongside 1.3 steals.

The Sky only has four guards on their roster so far, making Miles a strong candidate for them in the third pick, if she is available.

Angel Reese instructs the Sky to take Olivia Miles

Angel Reese is also a fan of Olivia Miles as the Sky forward instructed her team to pick Miles in the draft if she is ever available on the board.

Talking to Lisa Leslie in Reese’s "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, the Sky star said that they are pursuing Miles and that she would be glad to see her play in Chicago.

“We're trying to get her," Reese said last Feb. 16.

The Sky finished last season with the 10th-best record in the WNBA with a 13-27 slate. The team had a chance to enter the playoffs before Reese had a season-ending wrist injury, sidelining her in the final six games of the season.

Reese averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in her rookie season.

