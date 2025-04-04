"She would've torn up the league" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark jokingly teases pivoting to football from Basketball

Caitlin Clark is one of the many women credited for changing women's sports for the better and has become an advocate for women's sports everywhere. The NFL hosted Clark at their annual meetings to discuss women's sports and the issues surrounding it. Clark shared her desire to play football when she was younger.

Clark said that she wanted to play flag football because all her brothers played it when she was younger, but she never had the opportunity. Clark then joked that she might start training as a two-sport athlete and suit up for the event in the 2028 Olympics:

"Growing up, I had an older brother who played football... I remember going to my brother's football games, and I was like, 'Why can't I play flag football?' I would have played it, I would have loved it... I don't know, maybe LA 2028, maybe I'll do two sports, or if basketball doesn't work out, I'll head over to flag football."

WNBA fans took to the comments on X to Clark's joke, and plenty think she would've excelled in flag football:

"She would've torn up the league" one fan said

"She would have done great things in the NFL" another fan posted

"She would probably be good at it too" one fan commented

"She about to start the WNFL" another fan shared

"Totally unsurprising to hear her say that. CC's just an all-around sports fanatic, which is awesome," a fan stated.

"Love to see it! Women's flag football would be a great sport for women!" another fan exclaimed

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shares high praise for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has taken the world by storm and is one of the most polarizing figures in sports. When asked why Caitlin Clark was a speaker at the NFL Annual Meetings on the topic of growing women's sports, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had high praise for Clark, calling her an icon:

"We have owners that are investing in women's sports and she's already an icon at a very young age. She was sitting there with the GOAT (Serena Williams) who not just understands women's sports, she understands business of sports. I think both of their perspectives were really valuable for our ownership to understand to learn from them"

High praise for Clark from the Commissioner of the largest North American sports league. If anyone knows about sports marketing, it's Goodell and the empire he has helped build at the NFL, and his praise and respect for Caitlin Clark will reflect positively on women's sports as a collective.

