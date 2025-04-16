  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • 2025 WNBA Draft
  Sheryl Swoopes critiques Paige Bueckers' "b**bs and blazers" look at WNBA Draft

Sheryl Swoopes critiques Paige Bueckers' "b**bs and blazers" look at WNBA Draft

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 16, 2025 23:29 GMT
Sheryl Swoopes noted a questionable detail about Paige Bueckers
Sheryl Swoopes noted a questionable detail about Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft outfit (Image credit: Imagn)

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes shared her opinion on Paige Bueckers' outfit for the 2025 draft. Monday night's event featured the UConn icon and plenty of other talents hoping to hear their names called by the commissioner to become professional players.

Apart from the expectations surrounding her career, Bueckers turned heads thanks to her outfit. She wore a black suit, but went with only the blazer on top. Bueckers' actions, such as hugging, walking and talking to people, sparked a conversation about the issues that the outfit could pose.

During Tuesday's edition of "The Women's Hoops Show," Sheryl Swoopes agreed with Jordan Robinson on how impractical that suit could be in certain situations.

"Yeah, your critique is just like mine," Swoopes said. "I'm gonna add a little something extra to it. If you're going to rock the 'boobs and blazer' look, then rock it. ... Every time you bend over, like Paige was hugging every one and Sonia (Citron) was, and it was always like, 'I'm just gonna give you a one-arm hug, because I need this hand to hold my (blazer).'
"My thing is like, either own it, all of it, or put a shirt on. It's still cute."
They noted that other players, such as Sonia Citron in the draft and A'ja Wilson during her jersey retirement ceremony, rocked the same look and acted the same way as Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers is set to take her talent to the Dallas Wings and try to lead the team back to the postseason after an underwhelming 2024 campaign.

Paige Bueckers touched by Azzi Fudd's post-draft heartfelt message

Now that she's a professional basketball player, Paige Bueckers will receive more attention. Upon getting drafted, she received tons of messages from fans, players and teammates.

Azzi Fudd, Bueckers' teammate at Connecticut, described their relationship while congratulating the No. 1 overall pick as she embarked on a new journey.

"Me and Azzi have a great relationship," Bueckers said. "We got a lot of unconditional love for each other. So, for her to be here to celebrate with me, it means everything."

They have shared a close relationship since they were teenagers, and Fudd hasn't stopped supporting Bueckers. They could reunite in the W next season, as Fudd will return to UConn for a last dance.

