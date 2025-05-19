Sheryl Swoopes makes massive Sonia Citron prediction as Mystics rookie's electrifying start fuels ROY hype

There's a new star in the WNBA. Sonia Citron has taken the league by storm in her first two games, and the former Notre Dame guard is already turning plenty of heads.

That's why even an absolute legend of the game like Sheryl Swoopes gave her stamp of approval and deemed Citron the way-too-early candidate to win Rookie of the Year:

"I said the same thing! SHE READY!" Swoopes wrote on X.

The Washington Mystics took Citron with the third overall pick in this year's draft, and it didn't take long before she proved to be ready. She knocked down five of six shots for 15 points in her preseason debut, and she took things even further in her official debut.

Citron dominated with 19 points to help orchestrate a late rally and beat the Atlanta Dream 94-90, adding two rebounds, two assists, and two 3-pointers in just 24 minutes.

Then, she followed that effort by scoring 15 points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out one assist to help her team beat the Connecticut Sun 90-85.

She has shown impressive poise, and her ability to knock down shots off the dribble and stretch the floor has been crucial for coach Sydney Johnson in the early season.

Washington Mystics are excited about their rookies

Against all odds, the Mystics are off to an impressive start to the season, winning both of their contests so far.

That's a lot to say for a team that entered the season with four rookies on their roster, three of whom have played important minutes, while the fourth, Georgia Amoore, is still out with an ACL injury.

Even so, despite their youth, coach Johnson believes they're more than ready to make a splash.

“I saw a lot of what I see from them in our gym every day,” the first-year head coach told the media. “They’re going to start moving up in people’s scouting reports, I’m pretty sure."

Johnson also praised them for showing a determination to get better and, more importantly, feed off one another:

“I just appreciate how confident they are, but how coachable they are. They’re just so open to wanting to get better, and they’re so open to their teammates. And usually, when you give yourself that way, you get a lot back. And that’s what we saw tonight."

Needless to say, it's still way too early in the season, but there are reasons to be excited about this team's present and future.

