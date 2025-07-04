Sheryl Swoopes opposes calls to loosen major WNBA rules amid expansion

Sheryl Swoopes is an authority in women's basketball due to her contributions to the growth of the game. On Friday, she opposed calls for the WNBA to loosen a major rule regarding its long-standing age limits via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ad

Swoopes responded to The Athletic's Chantel Jennings's story, calling on the league to relax its age limit rule.

"NOPE!!!" Sheryl Swoopes tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The WNBA is adding new franchises in Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029), and Philadelphia (2030), in addition to Toronto and Portland coming next year. With the expansion, the league is eyeing changes to its long-standing age limits for draft eligibility.

"The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently said (via CBS Sports).

Ad

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025, in New York City. - Source: Getty

The league rules state that U.S. players have to be at least 22 and have a college degree. They also have to be four years removed from high school in order to be eligible for the draft. With the league's growing popularity, insiders and players have suggested that the current rules may be changed.

Ad

What's next for the WNBA following proposed rule changes despite Sheryl Swoopes' objection?

Sheryl Swoopes wants the league to maintain its status quo despite its increased popularity. The upcoming franchises will position the league to deepen its talent pool and broaden its national and international appeal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lowering the age limit will align the league more closely with the NBA, giving the WNBA early access to elite talent. The upcoming collective bargaining agreement discussion is expected to bring the issue to the forefront.

The WNBA will have to make drastic changes amid growing popularity. It will need to address issues such as roster size, salary cap adjustments, and player movement.

The Caitlin Clark effect has seen increased finances and global appeal. The league's revision of certain restrictions will ensure that players are well taken care of and talents get to the WNBA early, adding to its excitement and marketability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More