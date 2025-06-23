Sheryl Swoopes responds to ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo's viral MAGA moment during Caitlin Clark's Fever game

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes gave a hilarious reaction to Rebecca Lobo’s viral moment from the Las Vegas Aces’ game against Caitlin Clark and the Fever. While commentating for the game, Lobo said she disagrees with people who disagree with her, and this is fine because it’s what makes America great.
As soon as she commented, Lobo went silent for almost 10 seconds before saying:
“I should rephrase that.”
However, it was too late for Lobo. Fans had already clipped her comment and posted it on social media, where the clip is now going viral. Sheryl Swoopes also stumbled across Lobo’s MAGA moment and reacted hilariously.
“That s*** was so funny!!!” Swoopes wrote.
The game Lobo was covering ended in a 89-81 loss for the Indiana Fever. A’ja Wilson led the charge for the Las Vegas Aces with 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jackie Young was also key, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Caitlin Clark had an off-night, going 7-for-20 from the field for 19 points. She also recorded 10 assists, but not before turning the ball over eight times. Aliyah Boston made up for Clark’s poor night with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 12-for-19 shooting. Kelsey Mitchell recorded 20 points, shooting 8-for-13.
Sheryl Swoopes was one of the WNBA’s biggest draws before Caitlin Clark
These days, Sheryl Swoopes often garners attention for her insights on women’s basketball and her occasional takes on Caitlin Clark. However, before becoming a WNBA analyst, Swoopes was responsible for much of the WNBA’s growth during the early 2000s.
She spent 11 seasons in the league, carrying the Houston Comets to four WNBA Championships, making it Houston’s most decorated sports franchise. Being one of the best in the league, Swoopes often featured in commercials for the WNBA’s “We Got Next” campaign that was meant to announce the arrival of women’s basketball on a national stage.
Swoopes’ popularity landed her the first-ever signature shoe deal for a woman, after she signed a $175,000 contract with Nike in 1995. In comparison, Caitlin Clark signed a $28 million eight-year deal with Nike in 2024. Having once been in the same position as the Fever star, Swoopes' alleged animosity towards Clark comes as a surprise to many.