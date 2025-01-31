Sheryl Swoopes shares 5-word reaction as Angel Reese brings her mom to tears with touching gift

Angel Reese has been one of the most recognizable names in the women’s basketball circuit since being drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese’s fame and superstardom come with newfound wealth, as shown in the latest episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, where she surprised her mother with a birthday gift.

In the podcast, Reese announced that she paid off her mother’s mortgage, allowing her to finally retire.

“You said that if your mortgage was paid off, then you would retire,” Reese said on Wednesday. “So your mortgage today has been paid. You don’t have to worry about your mortgage no more, but if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy.”

The heartwarming moment on her mother’s birthday touched the hearts of many, including WNBA analyst and women’s basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes, who wrote a five-word reaction about Reese’s birthday gift to her mom.

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!,” Swoopes said.

After an initial shock, Angel Webb Reese, the Sky star’s mother, broke down in tears as Reese hugged her mother and presented her with a little cake to celebrate her birthday.

Reese’s mom was a former basketball player too, playing for the University of Maryland before playing professional basketball in a league in Luxembourg. Reese's father, Michael Reese, was also a basketball player in college at Loyola University in Maryland before also going abroad.

Reese earned a little over $73,000 for her rookie season, a far cry from what the NBA players have been earning even as rookies.

The 22-year-old also earns through sponsorship deals such as with Reebok, Beats By Dre, Wingstop and Xfinity among others to make up for the small income of WNBA players.

Angel Reese recalls childhood memories of watching her mother play basketball

Angel Reese’s parents introduced her to basketball. In the podcast. Reese recalled the days when she was still just watching her mother play basketball, which inspired her growing up.

"I used to go to my mom’s games when I was younger,” she said. "She used to play in a little league, and I used to always go watch her games on Sundays. That was something that was always inspiring to me."

Reese has become a star in her own right, finishing last WNBA season as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award. She averaged a double-double in the season with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. She is currently playing with the Rose BC in the new Unrivaled league.

