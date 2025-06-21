Sheryl Swoopes shares heartwarming exchange with Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade at Fanatics Fest

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was one of the many stars attending Friday's Fanatics Fest NYC held at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The Fanatics Fest is an event where sports enthusiasts all around the world come together with renowned athletes and collectors to celebrate everything sports.

Friday marked the start of a three-day event which is set to feature some of the biggest names from the sports, movies, and entertainment worlds. Swoopes participated in an interview on the first day of the event and shared a video from her interview on her Instagram story.

Sheryl Swoopes also met with other sports icons. Swoopes' brother, Brandon Swoopes, shared pictures of her sister meeting with Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade and NFL legend Tom Brady on his Instagram story.

Sheryl Swoopes shares a snippet from an interview at the Fanatics Fest NYC. (Credits: @airswoopes22/Instagram)

Swoopes is seen hugging D-Wade in the first story. The second story featured a portrait shot of her and Brady standing side by side, while in the third story, the two former athletes are seen walking together.

Swoopes meets Dwyane Wade and Tom Brady at the Fanatics Fest NYC. (Credits: @b_swoopes_/Instagram)

Sheryl Swoopes is inarguably one of the pillars responsible for shaping today's WNBA. She is a four-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP who also has earned six All-Star nominations. She spent most of her playing career at the now-extinct team, the Houston Comets.

Sheryl Swoopes advises the Chicago Sky to acquire ex-Fever guard amid Caitlin Clark's return

The Indiana Fever faced a rough time in the last few weeks as all of their guards, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson, were out with injuries. So as a necessary measure, the Fever signed Aari McDonald to an emergency hardship contract on Jun. 2, which allowed the former Sparks guard to play for the Fever until two of the guards returned.

Sydney Colson returned to the lineup soon after the Fever signed McDonald, and Caitlin Clark returned to the court on Jun. 14 against her team's 102-88 win against the New York Liberty.

However, the Fever had to let go of McDonald as per the league's rules. On Jun. 11, Sheryl Swoopes appeared on "The Women's Hoops Show", where she urged the Chicago Sky to seize the opportunity and sign the former Fever guard.

"When Caitlin comes back, they gotta get rid of somebody, and if it's Aari McDonald, Chicago, you need to call her. You need a point guard. You need an experienced point guard," Swoopes said. (51:00)

The Sky are currently without their main point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, as she tore her ACL on Jun. 7 in her team's 79-52 loss against the Fever.

