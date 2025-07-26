"Should have had CC instead": WNBA fans react to Kelsey Plum's cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum had a cameo in Adam Sandler's &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; movie which was released on Friday. Plum, who was credited as a &quot;Municipal Starter&quot; in the film, had a brief scene that caught fans' attention.After Overtime WBB posted her scene on Instagram, fans shared their thoughts about it. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Should have had CC instead of her...&quot; a fan wrote.@Overtimewbb Instagram comments (@Utah_Klain_Tickets - Instagram)&quot;WHAT,&quot; another fan wrote.@Overtimewbb Instagram comments (@_maddie.hill_ - Instagram)&quot;I knew that was her,&quot; one fan commented.@Overtimewbb Instagram comments (@lily_0260_12 - Instagram)Others weighed in on the performance of the four-time All-Star.&quot;Kelse looks like an actress. She definitely can make the big and small screen another profession she has the charisma,&quot; one fan said.@Overtimewbb Instagram comments (@interlockedblackarms - Instagram)&quot;I was on the floor,&quot; another fan wrote.@Overtimewbb Instagram comments (@emmy.bemmyyy - Instagram)&quot;Everyone was in this damn movie,&quot; a fan commented.@Overtimewbb Instagram commetns (@yojii.7 - Instagram)It was Plum's first time on the big screen, with her only other credit on IMDb being a 2024 WNBA on ESPN episode appearance.Meanwhile, Plum and the Sparks will face the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, on the road on Saturday. They're looking to build on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics each twice.Kelsey Plum erupts for 30 points in big win on ThursdayAfter winning three consecutive games, Kelsey Plum and the LA Sparks faced the Connecticut Sun on Thursday in a highly-anticipated rematch.In 29 minutes, Kelsey Plum dropped 30 points on 66.7% shooting, including four 3-pointers. She also recorded six assists, two steals and two rebounds in the 101-86 win.The 30-point performance marked her second-highest scoring total of the season. The two-time WNBA champion dropped 37 points in the LA Sparks' season opener.The win also notably saw Dearica Hamby log a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Azurá Stevens added 17 points and eight rebounds.With Thursday's victory, Plum and the Sparks are sixth place in the Western Conference and 10th in the WNBA standings.Following Saturday's game, the team will collide with Plum's old team, the Las Vegas Aces, on Tuesday. It will be the last matchup in its three-game road trip.While second-year standout Cameron Brink isn't likely to make her season debut yet, she was upgraded from &quot;out&quot; to &quot;doubtful,&quot; and could return soon.