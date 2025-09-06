  • home icon
  • "Should be a crime" - WNBA fans cringe at NY Liberty handing ticket holders $28,000 bill for playoff seats

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:17 GMT
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty have officially clinched their spot in the 2025 playoffs, which means their fans can continue watching them play at the Barclays Center. However, the oppotunity to see the defending champions in live action comes at a price, as some fans have found out.

On Friday, a netizen going by the name Queer Latifah posted a screenshot of the ticket price for the Liberty's 2025 playoff run.

"We got our Liberty playoff prices. Every day, we stray further and further from reality," Queer Latifah tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

Fans saw the screenshot showing a balance of $28,160 and posted some heated reactions.

"It should be a crime like wtf," one fan tweeted.
If the screenshot of the $28,000 ticket bill is accurate, it would be in line with the surge in ticket prices across the league. According to a report by Just Women's Sports earlier this year, the average ticket price for a WNBA game has gone from $122 in 2024 to $173 in 2025.

Over the past two years, a number of factors can have helped drive up business for the WNBA. These include the emergence of stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as well as the stellar performance of teams like the Las Vegas Aces, the Minnesota Lynx, and the Liberty.

While the rise in ticket prices can be viewed as a sign of the league's growth, some fans have made it clear that they're struggling to keep up with the price of admission.

"This is not championship-level basketball at this point": Breanna Stewart issues wake-up call to Liberty teammates after blowout loss to Mercury

Just days before commencing their title defense in the 2025 postseason, the Liberty were dealt an 80-63 blowout loss to the Phoenix Mercury. After the game, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart called out her teammates' performance.

"This is not championship-level basketball at this point," Stewart told reporters. "Everybody needs to recognize that and understand that we need to get there and that starts with the mindset and then putting it onto the court."

The Liberty lost their next matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, but they got back to their winning ways by turning back the Seattle Storm this past Friday. Stewart led the way in this 84-76 victory with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
