"Should remain the #1 option" - WNBA fans blast Caitlin Clark for 7-point game after Aliyah Boston's massive outing 

Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark was at the receiving end of criticism from fans online after her disappointing performance in the Fever's 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. Clark was not as impactful as in her previous games, managing to score only seven points, four rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of play.

Moreover, she gave up seven turnovers, adding to her growing reputation for giving away the ball too much to the opposition.

On the contrary, Aliyah Boston delivered a spectacular performance posting 27 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes of action on the court. She went 12-of-21 from the field and 3-of-3 from downtown, asserting her dominance and securing a much-needed win for her team.

Many fans were taken aback by Boston's spectacular performance, praising her on X/Twitter while at the same time comparing her to Clark's poor outing.

One fan expressed that Boston should be the top offensive priority for the Fever:

"She cooked. She's who the offense should've always been running through and should remain the #1 option."

Other fans joined the fray and hailed Boston over Clark as their offensive choice:

"She is the one the team needs to be playing thru not Clark," @Chad44605174 said.

"Fever need to run the offense through her and not Turnover Clark," @ForeverVibing said.

"Can't believe how long it took Sides to realize that AB is their best player," @FlatwareBear said.

While many fans compared the two stars, some were excited to witness a potential partnership between the two in the future:

"She'd have more if Caitlin could get an entry pass into her. It's an actual underrated skill, with some time, she'll get it," @treyallday604 said.

"Can't wait for when Boston and Clark click!!" @DamonWi73080817 said.

Aliyah Boston is currently averaging 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

Caitlin Clark works out on court even after securing win

The Indiana Fever rookie was seen working out in an empty arena after securing the win against the Atlanta Dream. The video of Clark practicing some drives, layups and range shooting surfaced on social media. Clark was perhaps trying to iron out some issues in her game, following her poor showing on Thursday.

The superstar rookie decided to stay back after everyone had left to get in some extra reps. Her actions were reminiscent of the late Kobe Bryant who used to put in extra work every time he went on the court.

Fans will hope Caitlin Clark can return to her lethal best when Indiana (4-10) hosts Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (4-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.