"Shoulda mic’d up AT & Angel tonight": DiJonai Carrington speaks out after Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas' chirpiness in Unrivaled showdown

The Rose BC and Laces BC produced a thrilling Unrivaled battle, highlighted by the duel between Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas. The tension and constant bickering between the two stars contributed to an entertaining showdown. But, DiJonai Carrington had an idea to make it even more fun for the viewers.

Carrington took to X right after Reese and Co. secured a 58-53 win, suggesting a way to spice things up.

“They shoulda mic’d up AT & Angel tonight 😩😩😩😂❤️,” Carrington tweeted.

Reese and Thomas engaged in trash talk throughout the physically grueling game. One of the most notable moments occurred when Reese blocked Thomas’ shot and didn't hesitate to let her know about it.

Thomas' stat sheet-stuffing performance included 12 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and a block. However, it was Reese who ultimately got the upper hand. She led her team with a dominant 16-point, 15-rebound double-double, helping Rose BC secure the win.

Rose BC now sits two games ahead of No. 3 Vinyl BC. With only two games left in the regular season, Angel Reese’s side is in a strong position to maintain the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Laces BC have stumbled down to the second-last spot in the standings. There is still a chance for Thomas and Co. to sneak into the playoffs. But, snapping their current four-game losing streak and winning their final two games will be difficult.

Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas’ squabble in the WNBA

Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas have had their fair share of heated moments on the court, dating back to late May 2024. Tensions flared during a matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky when Thomas committed a hard foul on the rookie, sending Reese crashing to the floor. After a review, the officials decided to eject Thomas from the game.

"It’s not just because I’m a rookie. I’m a player. I’m a basketball player. They don’t give a damn if I’m a rookie. I mean, I want them to come at me every day," Reese said in the postgame interview.

"I want them to come at everybody. I mean, they’re not supposed to be nice to me. I hope y’all know that. They’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese or because I’m a rookie."

Fast forward a few months, and Reese got her chance to respond on the court. After winning a physical battle in the post against Thomas, Reese capped off the play with a bucket — and immediately hit Thomas with the “too small” gesture.

While there’s no bad blood between the two, their growing rivalry has been entertaining thanks to their fiery history.

