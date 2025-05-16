"Shouldn't have waived you" - Valkyries fans react as Kaitlyn Chen makes first comment after getting waived

After getting selected in the 2025 WNBA draft, Kaitlyn Chen became one of six players waived by the Golden State Valkyries ahead of their inaugural season. Despite an impressive showing in preseason, where she won the hearts of fans, the former UConn star couldn't make it past the cuts.

Chen was let go by the Valkyries on Wednesday, as they announced their final 12-player roster for the 2025 league season. But despite the disappointment, Kaitlyn Chen expressed her appreciation to the team for the opportunity to have a taste of WNBA action.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she shared several photos that showed memorable moments from the past month. The post was captioned:

"Grateful for the past month 🫶🏼"

On seeing the post, Valkyries fans reacted in the comments section.

"VALKS SHOULDN'T HAVE WAIVED YOU," one fan wrote.

Kaitlyn Chen's IG comment section (via @kaitlyn.chen/Instagram)

"You are a history maker! Valkyries fans will always consider you part of the team 💜 Keep being extraordinary ✨," another fan commented.

"The bay loves you. So proud. The Valkyries failed in this," wrote another fan.

Reactions varied widely. Even Chen's former UConn teammate, Kamorea Arnold, and Valkyries star Monique Billings chimed in.

"Miss you Chen 🥹❤️," Arnold wrote.

"Chenny🫶🏽," Billings commented.

Kamorea Arnold and Monique Billings' IG comments (via @kaitlyn.chen/Instagram)

Despite the setback, Chen could still be picked up by another team. Nonetheless, she will also take pride in being the first Asian-American player to be drafted by the Bay Area's first WNBA team.

Valkyries' head coach previously praised Kaitlyn Chen's work ethic

Although Kaitlyn Chen had her WNBA dreams at least put on hold, the 23-year-old guard was well regarded by Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase. After the team's first-ever game on May 6, where Chen played eight minutes and scored two points, Nakase praised her work ethic.

"[Kaitlyn’s] so loved from the basketball world," she said. "Kaitlyn, she just leaves everything out on the floor. She'll look at me and be like, 'What do you want to run?' and I was like, 'Well, what do you want to run?' She’s someone you can trust, but at the same time, you could see she’s fearless."

But with fierce competition for limited roster spots, the Golden State Valkyries ultimately decided against keeping Chen on the team. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

