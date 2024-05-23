"Shut the f**k up dumb a*s" - Chad Johnson claps back at Twitter heckler over criticizing his views on Caitlin Clark & WNBA games

The WNBA is becoming the new hot-button conversation piece. Many in sports media who usually cover the NBA and male sports are struggling to handle the conversation around the WNBA, especially with the newfound popularity surrounding Caitlin Clark. There are plenty of critics jumping in.

There is also a growing narrative that many WNBA players are upset that a majority of the attention is focused on Clark. The topic came up on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocino.

Sharpe went after the people in the league who were criticizing the attention around Clark. Ochocinco spoke about how he enjoyed attending his first WNBA game when he took in an Atlanta Dream game.

Fans then went after Ochocino online for not pushing back when Sharpe made false claims about the women’s league. He attributed many things like the league adding private charter flights to Clark’s arrival in the league. Many fans pointed out that the league was working on that effort before Clark was drafted.

Fans critiqued Ochocinco for not calling out Sharpe. Ochocinco then replied to the Twitter trolls. He thought it was ridiculous to be criticized for not speaking on a topic he was not knowledgeable on. The former NFL receiver used plenty of colorful language in the tweets to shut down the haters. Check them out.

Jemele Hill says Caitlin Clark is popular in WNBA because she is white

The conversation around Caitlin Clark's rookie WNBA season is turning into political waters in some places. Sports commentator Jemele Hill had a hot take about Clark’s soaring popularity in the sport despite her youth. Hill said her white skin color and heterosexuality play a major part in her popularity.

"We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity," Hill said. "While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success, including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game.”

The quote went viral online. Many criticized Hill for the take. Many conservative-leaning platforms also reaggregated the post.

Hill is known for combining political commentary with her sports analysis. She got suspended by her former employer, ESPN, for criticizing former president Donald Trump. She also often combines racial discussions into her viewpoints on the sports world.

Clark has become a lightning rod for many social discussions around the WNBA. Clark has also gotten plenty of criticism for her slow start to the season. Her Indiana Fever have yet to win a game, while Clark is shooting 32.6% from 3-point range and 40.3% from the field as she adjusts to the pro level.