Shyanne Sellers’ girlfriend and family breathe sigh of relief after Atlanta Dream snatch her off waivers

Shyanne Sellers' WNBA career looked slightly murky Sunday after the former 17th overall draft pick in the 2025 WNBA draft was waived by the Golden State Valkyries after a week in training camp.

However, Sellers' collegiate tape certainly impressed several teams around the league, as the Atlanta Dream was quick to claim the Maryland product off waivers.

"God is GREAT!!! #TheAtlantaTerps," Sellers captioned the Atlant Dream X posting of her signing.

Sellers' parents, Brad and Kym, alongside her sisters, Shayla and Syarra, and her girlfriend, Faith Masonius, each went to social media to react to the news that Shyanne Sellers will now be headed to Atlanta in hopes of making the roster.

"Thank you @AtlantaDream for the opportunity you’ve given to @shyannesellers3 Heading south with the mindset and spirit to work! And also, thanks to each and everyone who believed and supported Shy in her quest! From my family to yours, thank you!" Brad Sellers said.

"Dreams Come True...Blessings Continue to be Real," Kym Sellers wrote on X.

"Delayed never denied," her sister Shayla Sellers said.

Sellers' family continued to show their support for Shyanne Sellers as the news hit from Atlanta.

"Gods plan," Faith Masonius posted on her Instagram story with a picture of the two.

"Let me tell you about the God we serve!!! Let's go shy shy @shyanne.sellers," Syarra Sellers posted on Instagram.

The release of Sellers from Golden State was shocking to fans, as she seemed to be a lock to make the rebuilding roster. She's the first player cut from the franchise.

Shyanne Sellers gives the Atlanta Dream a two-way player

Shyanne Sellers will have her work cut out for her in Atlanta as eight of the 12 roster spots are likely filled by Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Nia Coffey, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon.

The Dream will have three or four spots left to fill. Sellers gives Atlanta a two-way player that has the size to defend and has the offensive ability to score and pass the ball.

Sellers averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 assists while at Mayland. She shot 40.8 percent from the three-point line in college. She was also the first player in program history to surpass 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

The Atlanta Dream made their first selection in the WNBA draft with the 18th overall pick, the selection after the Valkyries selected Sellers. The Dream drafted three-point specialist Te-Hina Paopao with that pick and finished their 2025 draft class by selecting Taylor Thierry with the 35th overall pick.

