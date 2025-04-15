Shyanne Sellers' sister and fiance Faith Masonius proudly react to her joining forces with Kate Martin at Valkyries

Shyanne Sellers’ family and friends couldn’t contain their excitement after the Golden State Valkyries drafted the former Maryland Terrapins star with their No. 17 overall pick. Sellers’ sister and fiance, Syarra Sellers and Faith Masonius, took to their respective social media platforms to congratulate the newest member of Kate Martin's Valkyries.

Ad

Both Syarra and Faith reshared @terpswbb and @marylandterrapins collaborative post, featuring information regarding Shyanne’s draft.

“So proud of you❤️,” Faith Masonius captioned her Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@faithmasonius)

“WNBA doesn’t know what it has coming. Ily4L💜. Congratulations,” Syarra wrote.

Ad

Trending

Credits: Instagram (@syarrasellers)

The week has turned out to be the most memorable of Shyanne’s life. On Friday, the 6-foot-2 player got engaged to her partner. Merely a few days later, she created history by being among the first players to be drafted in the Valkyrie franchise's history.

Ad

Faith Masonius Shyanne Sellers’ fear of heights

During the 2025 WNBA draft class’s customary visit to the Empire State Building, Shyanne Sellers disclosed her fear of heights. While the entire class was enjoying the New York City skyline view from the balcony, Sellers was evidently scared and held on to the railing.

“Where’s the door,” Sellers asked the media personnel while avoiding looking over the balcony.

Ad

Ad

Instead of sympathizing with her fiance, Faith Masonius reshared this reel on her Story to tease Sellers.

“a clown @shyanne.sellers,” Faith captioned her Story while adding a plethora of laughing emojis.

Credits: Instagram (@faithmasonius)

Sellers was not alone in expressing her fear of heights. While Paige Bueckers tried to be nonchalant about it, the former UConn Huskies star was unable to hide the fact that she had the same fear as her fellow rookie.

Ad

In another clip, Bueckers was spotted staring down. Seemingly overwhelmed by the height, she said:

“That’s way too high”

Seems like their common fear of heights led to ESPN mistaking Sellers and Bueckers for each other. During the broadcast of the draft, the media house showcased Paige’s details during Shyanne’s post-draft interview.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers and Shyanne Sellers will go head-to-head on four occasions during the 2025 WNBA season. The first Wings-Valkyries matchup will take place at the College Park Center on June 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More