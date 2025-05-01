Siblings bond on full display as Nyara Sabally supports her brother’s major commitment to Iona

New York Liberty star Nyara Sabally showed support for her brother, Lamin Sabally, after he committed to Iona University. On Wednesday, Lamin took to Instagram to announce his decision to join the Iona men's basketball program after transferring from the University of the Incarnate Word.

Lamin shared photos of himself in different colors of the Iona jersey while captioning the post:

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I’m excited to say I’m committing to Iona. Grateful for everyone who’s been part of this journey. Let’s get right 🩶"

After coming across the post, Nyara Sabally quickly took to the comment section to express support for her sibling.

"🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🗽," she commented.

Nyara Sabally's IG comment (via @lam_sab_23/Instagram)

Lamin Sabally is one of six siblings alongside Nyara, Satou, Marabie, Khadija, and Amadou. While Nyara and Satou Sabally now play for different teams in the WNBA, they were previously teammates on the University of Oregon women's basketball team.

The siblings also played together for Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With basketball running through the family, Nyara is undoubtedly happy for her brother's next move in his college career.

Nyara Sabally on feeling healthy ahead of the 2025 season with the New York Liberty

Ahead of the upcoming league season, Nyara Sabally talked about her plans to stay healthy while noting that her body feels better than in previous seasons. The 25-year-old spoke in an interview with NY Liberty Fan TV at the team's training camp at Barclays Center.

When asked about anything she has learned from experience, and does differently to take care of her body now, Sabally said (0:58 mark):

"I mean, obviously, like just taking care of your body, getting in the weight room. I feel like I've been since my knee injuries; I've just been kind of doing the same stuff, and I mean, my body feels good. I feel healthy, and it's just kind of managing your body and your load."

Standing at 6-foot-5, Sabally has seen injuries derail her progress many times in her career before. She tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee twice in college and missed her rookie year in the WNBA while undergoing knee surgery.

Last season, she was kept out again for a month with a back injury. Nonetheless, Sabally is optimistic about the 2025 season with the Liberty and will be hoping to avoid any setbacks this year.

