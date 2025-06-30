"Sick to my stomach dawg": NaLyssa Smith in total disbelief after shocking trade to Aces

The Dallas Wings traded NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces on Monday. The trade took the basketball community by surprise, including Smith herself. Smith was sent to the Aces from the Wings in exchange for their 2027 first-round pick.
She expressed her surprise and hurt at the move on X. She also thanked the Dallas organization for the time spent.
“sick to my stomach dawg , never seen this coming but .. i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything.”
Minutes later, Smith added another tweet. This time around, she expressed her satisfaction at moving to a city she loves and her eagerness to play with Aces star A’ja Wilson.
“on another note tho if i could’ve chose anywhere to go it would’ve been vegas so hella excited 4 this new opportunity wit my goat.”
Her brother, Rodney Smith, also commented on the move.
“As much as this sucks dawg, Becky & Aja have always expressed how they’ve wanted Lyss so as she said of all teams she could go to I’m glad it’s this one,” he tweeted.
The 2022 WNBA draft second pick joined the Wings this past offseason from the Indiana Fever. She averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game for the Wings.
What’s next for NaLyssa Smith and the Dallas Wings?
NaLyssa Smith's surprising move to the Aces is a strategic power play by Las Vegas. The Aces have been inconsistent this season with an 8-8 record.
She will provide frontcourt depth and scoring. She should also provide support to Wilson as the Aces aim to get back to the summit and fight for another championship.
Although the Wings have lost a valuable player in Smith, they received a valuable future pick. Smith, on the other hand, has gotten a chance to fight for a title, work with Becky Hammon and play alongside A’ja Wilson.