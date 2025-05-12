"Sign me up for Auntie duties": Aaliyah Edwards, Satou Sabally & more show love as Courtney Vandersloot & Allie Quigley's sweet new parent milestone

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that they have welcomed their first child together, daughter Jana. Jana was born on April 8, the couple exclusively revealed to People. This marks a new milestone for Vandersloot and Quigley, who have been married since 2018.
Quigley and Vandersloot revealed the arrival of their daughter on their Instagram accounts.
“Welcome to the world Jana Christine… our Jacey girl 🥰 4-8-2025,” Quigley wrote.
“Everyone meet Jana Christine, our whole world Mom, Thank you for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I’ll always aspire to be just like you. I know you’ll always watch over her 👼💜Happy Mother’s Day .” Wrote Vandersloot.
Many WNBA stars, including Aaliyah Edwards and Satou Sabally, flooded Quigley and Vandersloot’s comment section, sending them love during this special time.
“Sign me up for Auntie duties!!!!!🥰🙂↔️ CONGRATSSSSSS,” Edwards wrote.
“Happy Mothersdaaaaay❤️,” Sabally wrote.
Azura Stevens also left a comment under Quigley’s post:
“🥺🥺🥺,” Stevens wrote.
Lexie Brown showed love to the couple, saying:
“Ahhhhhh congrats!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.”
Allie Quigley has not been on a WNBA court since 2023. She announced that she will sit out the 2023 season and has not returned to the floor since. Quigley spent 14 seasons in the league, averaging 10.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She won two Sixth Player of the Year awards and a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky.
"I still have a lot to give": Courtney Vandersloot on what she expects to achieve in her return to Chicago
Courtney Vandersloot spent the first 12 seasons of her career with the Chicago Sky, where she flourished into one of the best playmakers in the WNBA. She led the Sky to a WNBA Championship in 2021 and left for the New York Liberty ahead of the 2023 season.
Vandersloot won another championship in New York in 2024 and believes she will be the same player that left Chicago in 2022. The 36-year-old is confident in her abilities and spoke candidly when asked about her expectations for the upcoming season:
"I was so young at the start and then I grew up and became an adult there. It’s been a couple years and I’m a little older now, I guess, but I still feel the same. I still have a lot to give. It’s going to be the same old Sloot.”
If Courtney Vandersloot still has the energy to play like her Chicago Sky self, then this team could surprise many this season.