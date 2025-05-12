"Sign me up for Auntie duties": Aaliyah Edwards, Satou Sabally & more show love as Courtney Vandersloot & Allie Quigley's sweet new parent milestone

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that they have welcomed their first child together, daughter Jana. Jana was born on April 8, the couple exclusively revealed to People. This marks a new milestone for Vandersloot and Quigley, who have been married since 2018.

Ad

Quigley and Vandersloot revealed the arrival of their daughter on their Instagram accounts.

“Welcome to the world Jana Christine… our Jacey girl 🥰 4-8-2025,” Quigley wrote.

“Everyone meet Jana Christine, our whole world 🩷Mom, Thank you for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I’ll always aspire to be just like you. I know you’ll always watch over her 👼💜Happy Mother’s Day 🩷.” Wrote Vandersloot.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ad

Many WNBA stars, including Aaliyah Edwards and Satou Sabally, flooded Quigley and Vandersloot’s comment section, sending them love during this special time.

“Sign me up for Auntie duties!!!!!🥰🙂‍↔️ CONGRATSSSSSS,” Edwards wrote.

“Happy Mothersdaaaaay❤️,” Sabally wrote.

Aaliyah Edwards' reaction to Vandersloot and Quigley's announcement

Azura Stevens also left a comment under Quigley’s post:

Ad

“🥺🥺🥺,” Stevens wrote.

Lexie Brown showed love to the couple, saying:

“Ahhhhhh congrats!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

WNBA stars reacting to Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley's announcement

Allie Quigley has not been on a WNBA court since 2023. She announced that she will sit out the 2023 season and has not returned to the floor since. Quigley spent 14 seasons in the league, averaging 10.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She won two Sixth Player of the Year awards and a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky.

Ad

"I still have a lot to give": Courtney Vandersloot on what she expects to achieve in her return to Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot spent the first 12 seasons of her career with the Chicago Sky, where she flourished into one of the best playmakers in the WNBA. She led the Sky to a WNBA Championship in 2021 and left for the New York Liberty ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

Vandersloot won another championship in New York in 2024 and believes she will be the same player that left Chicago in 2022. The 36-year-old is confident in her abilities and spoke candidly when asked about her expectations for the upcoming season:

"I was so young at the start and then I grew up and became an adult there. It’s been a couple years and I’m a little older now, I guess, but I still feel the same. I still have a lot to give. It’s going to be the same old Sloot.”

If Courtney Vandersloot still has the energy to play like her Chicago Sky self, then this team could surprise many this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More