  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Camden Brown
  • “Single life is going to look so good”: Aneesah Morrow’s cryptic post confirms break with boyfriend Camden Brown

“Single life is going to look so good”: Aneesah Morrow’s cryptic post confirms break with boyfriend Camden Brown

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:53 GMT
Aneesah Morrow&rsquo;s cryptic post confirms break with boyfriend Camden Brown
Aneesah Morrow’s cryptic post confirms break with boyfriend Camden Brown (Credits: IG/@aneesahmorrow24, @cammdenn)

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow shared a cryptic post on social media seemingly confirming a break with Camden Brown. Fans have been speculating about the couple’s relationship status for weeks now.

Ad

On Friday, X account TheFlauk4 shared a screenshot of a picture Aneesah Morrow shared on Snapchat. The image was captioned:

“Single life is going to look so good on me😍.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another account, slxtfortravisss, also took note of Brown’s activity on TikTok, pointing towards a post he recently reshared. The post read:

“You’ll never find another, never find a🥷like me.”

Fans also noted that both Brown and Morrow have unfollowed each other on social media:

Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown have unfollowed each other on Instagram
Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown have unfollowed each other on Instagram

A few days ago, the couple seemed to be fine, with Brown leaving a loving comment under Morrow's Instagram post. Neither party has commented on the situation as fans continue to speculate, with their relationship seemingly in limbo.

Ad
Camden Brown and Morrow&#039;s recent interaction on social media
Camden Brown and Morrow's recent interaction on social media

Both have enjoyed a successful run in their professional lives. Camden Brown has been a standout football player since his high school days, currently looking to take the next step playing wide receiver at Auburn.

Ad

On the other hand, Aneesah Morrow was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft. She has made the most of her opportunities in her rookie year, averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 36 games.

Aneesah Morrow’s late-season explosion is a positive sign for the Connecticut Sun

Aneesah Morrow has come to life for the Connecticut Sun during the final stretch of the 2025 regular season. She has recorded four double-doubles in August, helping the team to five wins in its last eight games, easily the Sun’s best stretch this season.

Ad

While Connecticut has already been eliminated from playoff contention, Morrow’s explosion is a positive sign. Her outburst isn’t random either, as she has put up good performances whenever she plays more than 20 minutes, averaging 10.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in such games.

If she continues to grow at this rate, she could reach a level similar to what she displayed in college. Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals during her senior year with the LSU Tigers. While she’s far from replicating her college numbers, she has certainly shown that she possesses the talent to do so.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications