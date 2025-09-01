“Single life is going to look so good”: Aneesah Morrow’s cryptic post confirms break with boyfriend Camden Brown

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow shared a cryptic post on social media seemingly confirming a break with Camden Brown. Fans have been speculating about the couple’s relationship status for weeks now.On Friday, X account TheFlauk4 shared a screenshot of a picture Aneesah Morrow shared on Snapchat. The image was captioned:“Single life is going to look so good on me😍.”Another account, slxtfortravisss, also took note of Brown’s activity on TikTok, pointing towards a post he recently reshared. The post read:“You’ll never find another, never find a🥷like me.”Fans also noted that both Brown and Morrow have unfollowed each other on social media:Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown have unfollowed each other on InstagramA few days ago, the couple seemed to be fine, with Brown leaving a loving comment under Morrow's Instagram post. Neither party has commented on the situation as fans continue to speculate, with their relationship seemingly in limbo.Camden Brown and Morrow's recent interaction on social mediaBoth have enjoyed a successful run in their professional lives. Camden Brown has been a standout football player since his high school days, currently looking to take the next step playing wide receiver at Auburn.On the other hand, Aneesah Morrow was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft. She has made the most of her opportunities in her rookie year, averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 36 games.Aneesah Morrow’s late-season explosion is a positive sign for the Connecticut SunAneesah Morrow has come to life for the Connecticut Sun during the final stretch of the 2025 regular season. She has recorded four double-doubles in August, helping the team to five wins in its last eight games, easily the Sun’s best stretch this season.While Connecticut has already been eliminated from playoff contention, Morrow’s explosion is a positive sign. Her outburst isn’t random either, as she has put up good performances whenever she plays more than 20 minutes, averaging 10.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in such games.If she continues to grow at this rate, she could reach a level similar to what she displayed in college. Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals during her senior year with the LSU Tigers. While she’s far from replicating her college numbers, she has certainly shown that she possesses the talent to do so.