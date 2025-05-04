Sister Karlie Samuelson, Erica Wheeler and Dearica Hamby share heartfelt message for Katie Lou after ACL setback

Katie Lou Samuelson received comforting messages from WNBA stars after her latest ACL injury setback. Among those who sent love to the Seattle Storm player were her sister Karlie Samuelson, LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby and fellow Seattle teammate Erica Wheeler.
On Sunday, Karlie, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, posted a message on X to support her sister. She shared a photo of them hugging on the court while captioning the post:
"I love you Lou ❤️ I’ve seen how hard you’ve been working and how excited you were for this year. I know you’ll come back stronger from this bcuz that’s who you are. With you through it all 🫶🏻🤞🏻"
Wheeler reacted with a red heart emoji to send love as she reposted it to her page.
The Storm shared pictures of the 27-year-old forward on their X (formerly Twitter) page while tweeting:
"Love and support from your Storm family 💚 We are with you, Lou!"
Dearica Hamby also reacted with a heart emoji of her own to the Storm's post.
Katie Lou Samuelson returned to the Storm this offseason and was about to begin her sixth WNBA season when she suffered a ruptured ACL in her right knee during team practice on Thursday. She now joins two other Storm players, Nika Muhl and Jordan Horston, on the sidelines with similar ailments.
Karlie Samuelson revealed how she felt about Katie Lou Samuelson's injury setback
Karlie Samuelson expressed feelings about her sister, Katie Lou Samuelson's injury this week. The Lynx guard shared a series of posts on X. In one post, she noted how hearing about Katie's latest setback affected her.
"This broke my heart yesterday. She’ll be back 🙏🏻🫶🏻," Karlie wrote.
The sisters played college basketball, Karlie for the Stanford Cardinals and Katie for the UConn Huskies. But as the 2025 season inches closer, Samuelson will be on the sidelines rooting for her sister while she undergoes rehabilitation.