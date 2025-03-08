Sixers star rookie Jared McCain gives Caitlin Clark her flowers on International Women's Day

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been an inspiration for her role in boosting women's basketball. As part of the celebration to mark International Women's Day, the Philadelphia Sixers rookie, Jared McCain, named her as a woman she looks up to.

Jared McCain was a guest on the Junior 76ers on Saturday, where he responded to the question asked:

"For the basketball space, it’s easy. Caitlin Clark. I’ve got a signed jersey of hers, I’m excited to see where her career goes.”

Caitlin Clark has revolutionized women's basketball with her incredible talent. She broke numerous records, notably, becoming the highest-scoring player in men's and women's NCAA Division 1 college basketball history, with 3,951 points, during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Her impact, fondly called the Caitlin-Clark effect, led to increased visibility and attention for women's basketball. Her games with the Indiana Fever drew record audiences and viewership, reportedly estimated at 18.9 million views in her debut season.

As a role model, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year exemplified how women's sports deserved the same level of attention, respect and admiration as men's. Heading into her sophomore season, she continues to inspire the next generation of young girls aspiring to build careers in sports.

Caitlin Clark bulks up in viral photo ahead of new WNBA season

Caitlin Clark was courtside on Friday during the matchup between the Ohio Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes. Her physical transformation has gone viral on social media in a picture taken by photographer Bri Lewerke on X as she prepares for the 2025 season.

Her new physical look will be great news for the Fever, as she struggled with the physical nature of the game. Despite her struggles, she led the Fever in scoring, 19.2 points per game and 8.4 assists per game, earning a spot on the WNBA All-Team First Team.

The Fever bolstered their roster with the addition of DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, as well as new coach Stephanie White. Now considered genuine title contenders, the Fever will kick off the new season at home against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

