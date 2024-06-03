Skiing star Lindsey Vonn condemns Chennedy Carter allegedly decking Caitlin Clark: “She’s being targeted”

Over the weekend, Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark became a big topic in the WNBA. Amid this, one fellow female athlete did not hold back when sharing how she feels about this.

In their matchup against the Indiana Fever, Carter yelled at Clark before running into her while she wasn't looking. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn responded to a clip of this on social media. She feels what Carter did is one of the many examples of Clark being targeted in the WNBA.

"I think it’s an intentional attack that is unnecessary. She is being targeted, when in fact, she is massively helping to elevate the game. She doesn’t need special treatment but she definitely shouldn’t be targeted, especially with that language," Vonn tweeted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Vonn retired in 2019, citing injuries as one of the main reasons. Among Vonn's biggest accomplishments was winning a gold medal for Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Chennedy Carter refused to answer questions about Caitlin Clark

After the game, Chennedy Carter opted not to speak concerning her altercation with Caitlin Clark.

Media members continued trying to get something out of her, which led to Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon cutting them off completely.

Expand Tweet

Despite this altercation, Clark and the Fever managed to pull out a one-point win over the Sky on Saturday. This marked just their second victory of the season, improving them to 2-8.

This was a quiet outing from Clark, as she only tallied 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. As for Carter, she led Chicago in scoring with 19 points off the bench.

Carter has been in the WNBA for four years now after being drafted fourth overall in 2020. During her time in the pros, she's had stops with the Atlanta Dream, LA Sparks and now the Sky.

Carter had a strong start to her WNBA career, averaging over 17 points per game as a rookie. She finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Crystal Dangerfield of the Minnesota Lynx. This season, Carter is posting averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.