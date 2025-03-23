Sky coach Tyler Marsh reacts to A'ja Wilson's mom showcasing Aces star's latest initiative

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh reacted to a post by Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s mother on Instagram on Saturday. A’ja’s mom, Eva Wilson, posted a photo of a community event initiative led by the two-time WNBA champion for girls in Las Vegas.

Tyler Marsh's comment/Instagram

Marsh, as the former assistant coach of the Aces, played a crucial role in Wilson's success. He helped her become a three-time MVP, and Wilson has in the past expressed her appreciation for Marsh's coaching.

A'ja Wilson's star power on the court has also seen her become an influence off the court. She launched several community initiatives focused on empowering young people via The A'ja Wilson Foundation, founded in 2020.

Wilson has been involved with the Unapologetic Girls Summit, which aims to provide young girls with resources and support to help them succeed. Additionally, she has also used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and social justice.

Tyler Marsh's biggest priority as new Sky coach

The Chicago Sky made a significant move in early November when they hired Tyler Marsh.

He acknowledged the team's shooting woes during his introductory press conference. With adept free-agency acquisitions, the franchise may accelerate its transformation into an elite sharpshooting team.

His hiring was widely praised as a great move for the Sky, who parted ways with Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season. Marsh's coaching philosophy emphasizes 3-point shooting, a key factor in the Aces' success.

During his tenure with Las Vegas, they boasted a 35.5% 3-point rate and ranked fourth in the league. In contrast, the Sky struggled with shooting, averaging a league-low 4.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Much will be seen about how his tactics have sunk in when the 2025 season starts. The Sky will play the Indiana Fever in their season opener on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with tip-off slated for 1 p.m. EST.

