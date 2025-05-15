Sky insider reveals Hailey Van Lith detailing brutal training camp battles with Kia Nurse

Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith opened up about her practice sessions with veteran guard Kia Nurse in training camp. She spoke to Chicago Tribune beat reporter Julia Poe, who then revealed it during a guest appearance on the "CHGO Bulls" podcast on Tuesday.

Ad

Narrating what Van Lith told her at the Sky's training camp, Poe said:

"Second day of training camp, I sit down to talk with Hailey, and I'm like, how's training camp? Are you a little banged up? And she goes, 'Well, Kia Nurse has scratch marks from like here to here on her neck right now. But look at this, [Hailey] pulls her jersey up.' She's got like scratch marks on her torso.

Ad

Trending

"She's got bruises all the way down her legs. She's like pointing all of them out like little souvenirs. And I'm like, oh, okay. So you're having a great time? And she looks back at me and she goes, 'yeah'."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Sky selected Hailey Van Lith as the 11th pick in the 2025 draft, which saw her reunite with former LSU teammate Angel Reese in the WNBA. But with the 2025 season starting on Saturday, the TCU graduate is already being prepared for the rigors of professional basketball by Kia Nurse.

Nurse, a former UConn star who was drafted in 2018, is entering her seventh season in the league. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old veteran this offseason to add much-needed experience, which should benefit young players like Van Lith this season.

Ad

Hailey Van Lith talks about constant 'stalking' of Sky veteran during practice sessions

With the start of her rookie season around the corner, Hailey Van Lith is eager to prove her worth in the league. As such, the 23-year-old has been learning from Sky veterans, notably Courtney Vandersloot.

During an interview with WGN-TV reporter Kaitlin Sharkey on April 28, Van Lith talked about 'stalking' the five-time All-Star in practice sessions:

Ad

"She [Vandersloot] probably thought I was stalking her. I literally was like staring at her all practice. Like, 'what are you doing right now? What read are you making?' But no, especially when we were playing and my team wasn't on, like getting to see her make reads and manipulate defenses and live action.

Ad

"I'm super blessed to have her in the gym and be able to learn from her. She's probably one of the, if I could pick any vet in the league, she would be the one that I would pick to learn from."

Expand Tweet

With Vandersloot and Nurse having a combined 20 years of experience in the league, it would be interesting to watch how Hailey Van Lith develops in the WNBA playing alongside them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More