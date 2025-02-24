"Sky passing up on Olivia Miles bad trade": WNBA fans blast Angel Reese's Chicago Sky for acquiring $400,000 champion via trade

The Chicago Sky acquired Ariel Atkins in a trade with the Washington Mystics, sending their 2025 No. 3 overall pick in exchange on Sunday. WNBA insider Alexa Philippou confirmed the deal between the two Eastern Conference teams. Atkins, who is on a two-year, $400,000 contract, is set to join Angel Reese for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.

The trade immediately sparked a buzz among WNBA fans, with many netizens expressing their concerns and criticizing the Sky for parting ways with their high draft pick.

"Ariel a decent player but sky passing up on Olivia Miles bad trade imo," a fan commented.

"Whoa sky are making moves. They lost sonia Citron for sure, a terrible move with CBA around the corner," commented another fan.

"Sky management is dogshit," a fan wrote.

"Bro Jeff really listened to the damn Sky fans and not the smart Sky fans. Bro if Ariel not signing long term, this trade was stupid as hell. Well, the damn Sky fans ( the ones on YouTube ) bet not complain because this all yall been crying about all FA yall got what yall wanted," wrote another fan.

"Yo they passed on Olivia miles to be the face for the next generation? Nuts," a fan said.

"All I’ve seen is everyone saying “why you trade #3) but nobody has yet to make a valid point for that number 3pick…who were they picking????? It ain’t Olivia," said another fan.

Ariel Atkins is a proven winner and will help Angel Reese's Sky

Ariel Atkins brings veteran leadership and championship experience to the Chicago Sky. From the moment she entered the WNBA, the seasoned guard has been a proven winner and her presence will be invaluable for rising star Angel Reese.

Atkins spent her first seven seasons with the Washington Mystics, earning numerous accolades along the way. She played a key role in securing a championship, earned two All-Star selections and became the first player in WNBA history to make an All-Defensive Team in each of her first five seasons. Additionally, she boasts an Olympic gold medal to her name.

Last season, Atkins delivered strong performances, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She shot an efficient 43.7% from the field, including 35.7% from 3-point range, further showcasing her all-around game.

