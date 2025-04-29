Skylar Diggins removes husband's last name from her Instagram 

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins has removed her husband’s last name from her Instagram, previously known as Skylar Diggins-Smith. The WNBA star now wishes to be referred to by her last name and not her husband's. The 34-year-old’s name tag at the Storm’s media day on Monday also read Skylar Diggins.
Here’s what Skylar said about the sudden change:
“It says Skylar Diggins now, and I would like to be (referred) that way moving forward,” Diggins said.
Evidently, it isn’t a change that was done for social media. Even the squad list released by the Seattle Storm names the star guard as Diggins. Skylar had changed her name to Diggins-Smith in 2017 when she was playing with the Dallas Wings.
Until Monday, Skylar’s Instagram account had her husband’s name. Now, she has removed the Smith part, along with her husband’s pictures. Her handle is @skylardigginssmith, but the name in her bio is now Skylar Diggins.
The discourse surrounding her last name continues to rage on social media, but all Diggins can think about is the new roster surrounding her. Speaking to reporters on media day, the 34-year-old gave a huge compliment to the team around her:
"This is definitely the most talented roster I’ve been a part of in my 13 years — 11 on the floor. So yeah, I’m really excited to get everybody here. Everybody looks really good. The vibes been really good. We had two great first days of camp. It’s been really good.”
Skylar Diggins' relationship history with her husband, Daniel Smith
Skylar and her husband, Daniel Smith, met during their time at the University of Notre Dame. Diggins was playing college ball for the Fighting Irish, while Daniel was pursuing a career in Football. The pair started dating in 2014, shortly after Smith's football career was derailed following an ankle fracture.
After dating for two years, Smith and Diggins got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art in 2017. Diggins and Smith welcomed their first child in 2019 and were blessed with a daughter in 2023. Despite Diggins' status as a famous athlete, the pair has done well to keep their children away from the spotlight.
Following her decision to drop Smith's last name, fans have begun to speculate whether a separation is on the horizon. However, there's no evidence to suggest that Skylar and Daniel are headed in that direction.