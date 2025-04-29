Skylar Diggins removes husband's last name from her Instagram 

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins has removed her husband’s last name from her Instagram, previously known as Skylar Diggins-Smith. The WNBA star now wishes to be referred to by her last name and not her husband's. The 34-year-old’s name tag at the Storm’s media day on Monday also read Skylar Diggins.

Ad

Here’s what Skylar said about the sudden change:

“It says Skylar Diggins now, and I would like to be (referred) that way moving forward,” Diggins said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Evidently, it isn’t a change that was done for social media. Even the squad list released by the Seattle Storm names the star guard as Diggins. Skylar had changed her name to Diggins-Smith in 2017 when she was playing with the Dallas Wings.

Until Monday, Skylar’s Instagram account had her husband’s name. Now, she has removed the Smith part, along with her husband’s pictures. Her handle is @skylardigginssmith, but the name in her bio is now Skylar Diggins.

Ad

Diggins removes her husband's last name from Instagram

The discourse surrounding her last name continues to rage on social media, but all Diggins can think about is the new roster surrounding her. Speaking to reporters on media day, the 34-year-old gave a huge compliment to the team around her:

Ad

"This is definitely the most talented roster I’ve been a part of in my 13 years — 11 on the floor. So yeah, I’m really excited to get everybody here. Everybody looks really good. The vibes been really good. We had two great first days of camp. It’s been really good.”

Skylar Diggins' relationship history with her husband, Daniel Smith

Skylar and her husband, Daniel Smith, met during their time at the University of Notre Dame. Diggins was playing college ball for the Fighting Irish, while Daniel was pursuing a career in Football. The pair started dating in 2014, shortly after Smith's football career was derailed following an ankle fracture.

Ad

After dating for two years, Smith and Diggins got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art in 2017. Diggins and Smith welcomed their first child in 2019 and were blessed with a daughter in 2023. Despite Diggins' status as a famous athlete, the pair has done well to keep their children away from the spotlight.

Following her decision to drop Smith's last name, fans have begun to speculate whether a separation is on the horizon. However, there's no evidence to suggest that Skylar and Daniel are headed in that direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More