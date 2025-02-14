Skylar Diggins-Smith has 2-word reaction to Pistons star Jaden Ivey's mom Niele's milestone as Notre Dame head coach

Jaden Ivey is a rising star for the Detroit Pistons and has played a crucial role in the team's turnaround this season. The third-year guard out of Purdue is in the midst of a career year, but his rise isn't a surprise. Ivey's mom is Niele Ivey, the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women's Basketball team.

The 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year has her squad positioned at the top spot in the conference standings with a 22-2 record on the season. On Thursday, Ivey was recognized for her efforts, being named a semi-finalist for the World Exposure Report Head Coach of the Year.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, a Notre Dame alum and three-time All-American during her time with the Fighting Irish, showed love for Coach with a post to her Instagram story.

"A GOAT," Diggins-Smith captioned her story.

Image Credits: Via @skylardigginssmith on Instagram

Ivey is in her fifth season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish, coming off an ACC Championship last season. In her five seasons, she has racked up a coaching record of 111-34 in 145 total games.

Notre Dame dominates Pitt for 22nd win of the season

Ivey's Notre Dame squad took on the Pitt Panthers on Thursday night, looking to extend their win streak to 16 games. The No. 2 Fighting Irish took care of business on the road, taking down the Panthers 88-57 in a dominant victory.

With the win, Notre Dame advances to 22-2 on the season entering a grueling stretch to close the season. Ivey and her team will take on the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, No. 10 NC State Wolfpack, and No. 23 Florida State Seminoles over their final five games of the regular season.

The Fighting Irish are a perfect 13-0 in ACC play so far this season, with NC State and Duke trailing in the standings. The Wolfpack is 12-1 in conference play, while the Blue Devils are 11-2 versus ACC opponents.

Niele Ivey's squad will have plenty of tests before March Madness rolls around in a little over a month.

